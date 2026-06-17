Pixability Launches Industry’s First MCP-Enabled AI Agent Layer for YouTube Advertising and Creator Intelligence

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading YouTube technology and data platform, today announced the launch of the industry’s first MCP-enabled AI agent purpose-built for YouTube advertising, creator strategy, and organic video intelligence. The new solution allows agencies, brands, creator firms, and marketing platforms to seamlessly integrate Pixability’s proprietary YouTube intelligence into their own AI ecosystems and agentic workflows.

As AI agents rapidly become the operating layer for modern marketing organizations, Pixability’s new Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration enables companies to connect Pixability’s YouTube intelligence directly with their own first-party data, planning systems, and internal AI tools — unlocking smarter, faster, and more automated decision-making across paid, earned, and owned media. Ultimately, Pixability’s MCP integration is an essential layer of YouTube intelligence needed to enable better advertising, creator programs, and organic strategies for brands and agencies.

“This launch represents a major step forward for agencies, brands, and creator organizations looking to combine Pixability’s proprietary YouTube intelligence with their own data and AI systems,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “As AI-driven workflows become central to how media is planned and activated, Pixability’s MCP integration gives companies a scalable way to bring trusted YouTube intelligence directly into those environments.”

Pixability’s MCP-enabled AI agent is designed as an interoperable intelligence layer that can operate alongside other enterprise AI agents — including media planning, budgeting, creative, and analytics systems. Through structured, machine-readable outputs, the platform enables seamless agent-to-agent collaboration and orchestration across the marketing workflow.

The launch gives organizations direct access to Pixability’s expansive YouTube intelligence graph, which includes over 1,200 contextual, performance, audience, and brand suitability signals per channel and video that are not available outside of Pixability. By integrating this intelligence into their own systems, companies can combine Pixability’s data with proprietary business insights to improve media performance, creator discovery, campaign optimization, and strategic planning.

Core capabilities include:

Curation — Identifies the most relevant channels, creators, and content categories using audience, contextual, and brand suitability signals

Media Planning — Delivers reach forecasting, inventory analysis, and format recommendations across YouTube In-Stream, Shorts, and CTV

Benchmarking & Pricing — Provides industry benchmarks across CPM, CPV, CTR, and engagement metrics

Optimization Guidance — Recommends real-time adjustments to targeting, bidding, budgeting, and creative strategy

Creator Strategy — Identifies high-fit creators and partnership opportunities based on audience alignment, content relevance, and performance trends

Together, these capabilities move advertisers beyond static dashboards and reporting by enabling AI-powered next-best-action recommendations that can be directly embedded into planning, activation, and optimization workflows.

“YouTube has never been more important or more complex for enterprise brands, and the intelligence layer Pixability brings changes the game,” said Price Glomski, SVP Partnership - Momentum at PMG/Koddi/Further. “Their MCP integration gives us a decisioning foundation that’s accelerated our own technology development, including a direct integration into our Compass platform that combines LLM brand presence with YouTube performance signals to drive faster, smarter growth for enterprise brands. Not every agent-to-agent integration delivers value out of the gate, but this one does, and it’s a fundamentally new take on YouTube surround sound.”

The solution is powered by Pixability’s proprietary agentic infrastructure and is designed for flexible enterprise deployment, including:

Seamless orchestration with other AI agents in multi-step workflows

Structured API outputs for direct ingestion into enterprise systems

Flexible integration with custom LLMs, internal AI assistants, and marketing platforms

Human-in-the-loop controls to ensure transparency, oversight, and strategic decision-making

As YouTube continues to dominate streaming, creator-driven media, and connected TV consumption, Pixability’s MCP-enabled AI layer will help agencies, brands and other marketing platforms build for the next generation of AI-powered advertising infrastructure.

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company empowering the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their advertising, organic and creator strategies on YouTube. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression more meaningful by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable channels and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including Publicis, Omnicom Media, Dentsu, and WPP Media, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce, Lego and CVS. Pixability is one of four companies globally that are part of Google’s YouTube Activation Partners program. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

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