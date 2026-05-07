Pixability Launches Pixability360, Unifying Advertising, Organic, and Creator Strategies on YouTube

BOSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading AI-driven technology and data company helping brands maximize paid, owned, and creator strategies on YouTube, today announced the launch of Pixability360 – a unified platform that brings together advertising, organic channel management, and creator partnerships to give brands a more complete view of their YouTube presence. Pixability360 delivers actionable insights that help brands and their agencies align these efforts and improve performance.



“Many marketers are still managing YouTube in silos—paid, organic, and creator strategies are rarely executed together,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “Pixability360 aims to change that, bringing all three into a single, unified view so brands can align efforts, understand what’s working, what’s not, and how to maximize holistic audience engagement and outcomes."



Both brands and agencies recognize that YouTube strategies are often fragmented, with advertising, organic, and creator efforts managed by separate teams—often resulting in inconsistent, disconnected consumer experiences. Pixability’s 2026 U.S. Media Agency Study highlights this disconnect: while 90% of agencies believe advertising and organic strategies should align, only 35% are doing so. Similarly, 85% see the need to align advertising with creator strategies, but just 28% have done so.



Brand marketers are also recognizing the value of connecting the ways audiences engage on YouTube. Using the Pixability platform. one brand achieved a 12x increase in ad engagement by aligning paid and organic efforts, while another saw a 61x lift in organic engagement by doing the same.



This type of alignment is becoming increasingly important as brands refine their GEO and AEO strategies. As YouTube emerges as a leading destination for search—surpassing major platforms like Reddit—brands are prioritizing their organic presence to better prepare for shifting consumer discovery behaviors.



“CMOs and senior marketers are seeing more ways than ever to reach audiences on YouTube—but it’s also become more complex,” said Charisse Hughes, former SVP and Chief Growth Officer at Kellanova. “There’s a hunger for a solution like Pixability360 that provides a unified view and insights of how brands show up across advertising, organic content, and creator strategies.”



In conjunction with this launch, Pixability has expanded its partnership with YouTube by integrating its API into the platform to embed creator and content insights directly into Pixability360, making it easier to find creators for advertising programs based on the audiences they reach. This integration complements Pixability’s proprietary contextual data set of YouTube creators, which includes past ad performance, audience reach, brand partnership information, and suitability and contextual signals. Together, these insights provide a more precise and transparent way for brands to select and monitor creators compared to creator firms that lack access to suitability and other critical performance signals.



“The biggest unlock in creator marketing on YouTube is alignment with other key marketing activities,” said Jamie Gutfreund, Founder of Creator Vision. “As Pixability brings paid, owned, and creator strategies into one system, brands can move from fragmented activity to a unified approach that drives measurable performance.”



All Pixability-run ad campaigns will now be powered by Pixability360. The platform’s new unified insights across advertising, organic and creator strategies are currently available to select brands.

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company empowering the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their advertising, organic and creator strategies on YouTube. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression more meaningful by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable channels and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including Publicis, Omnicom Media, Dentsu, and WPP Media, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce, Lego and CVS. The company is the only YouTube partner certified for brand suitability, contextual targeting, and content insights, enabling unique solutions for the benefit of brands and their agencies. Pixability is also one of four companies globally that are part of Google’s YouTube Activation Partners program. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

Media Contact

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