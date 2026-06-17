Philips helps customers rethink flexibility with the IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series

June 17, 2026

An accessible entry point brings full-powered Philips monitoring, frictionless measurement expansion and scalable connectivity to the healthcare organizations needing it most.

Cambridge, Mass. – Philips, a global leader in health technology, now offers a full monitoring solution with innovations that support the needs of rural hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and other key segments of the U.S. healthcare industry.

The solution, the IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series, provides an accessible entry point to enterprise-grade capabilities and trusted Philips patient monitors at an affordable price. The PM 6000 Series’ flexible approach to measurements – core parameters built in, plus innovative ways to quickly expand – gives clinicians the ability to easily monitor patients across acuity levels.

Expanded connectivity options, meanwhile, help organizations choose the scalable deployment approach that best fits their needs. Organizations can use the PM 6000 Series for standalone monitoring, directly connect to the EMR through HL7 outbound* or integrate at an enterprise-wide level through the Philips patient monitoring ecosystem. When integrating into an existing Philips deployment, the PM 6000 Series can use the same supplies as the well-established line of IntelliVue MX monitors.

Such flexibility with measurements and deployment is particularly critical for rural hospitals and ASCs, which must balance budget pressures, staffing shortages and growing patient complexity, while also needing to modernize workflows and prepare for future connectivity needs.

The PM 6000 Series can help streamline operations with its design, too. Each of the three models has core measurements built in, representing a different approach from the existing line of MX monitors. The self-contained, one-piece construction of the PM 6000 Series, alongside standardized configurations, can help simplify deployment, training and maintenance. The sleek design can also support cleaning and infection control.

Simplified does not mean compromised performance and flexibility, however. The PM 6000 Series uses the same IntelliVue software as MX monitors for fast clinical adoption, full clinical decision support and the latest cybersecurity measures. Flexibility, meanwhile, comes in part from two innovations intended to support the next-generation monitoring portfolio at Philips.

Now debuting in the PM 6000 Series solution, the IntelliVue Measurement Rack 6000 uses IntelliVue modules to help clinicians quickly expand monitoring capabilities beyond built-in measurements, meeting timely patient needs. The rack also helps organizations adapt the monitor for different care areas and acuity levels without replacing existing equipment, to support evolving clinical and operational needs.



Expanding that flexibility further, the PM 6000 Series features new Flexible Link technology, the first Philips monitors to do so. These connectors allow organizations to easily add measurements after the point of sale. Each model features two Flexible Link connectors, providing plug-and-play expansion through a new generation of modules that can move easily between compatible monitors. Clinicians can quickly add capabilities in response to changing patient needs, while organizations gain a more scalable, streamlined path to future monitoring innovations.



“Every day, clinicians look to deliver the best possible care but face inefficiencies and challenges beyond their control,” said Ajay Parkhe, Business Leader, Hospital Patient Monitoring at Philips. “The PM 6000 Series helps ease pressure on healthcare organizations with flexible, high-quality patient monitoring in an affordable, scalable solution.”

Click here to learn more about the broad portfolio of Philips Hospital Patient Monitoring solutions and services available in the United States.

* When running IntelliVue software T.0 or above.

For further information, please contact:

Allison Johnson

Business Communications Director, Philips

Tel: +16176317305

E-mail: Allison.Johnson@philips.com

Jayme Maniatis

Philips Global External Relations

Tel: +14162706757

E-mail: Jayme.Maniatis@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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