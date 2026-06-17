Pebl Says the HR Chatbot Era Is Ending as Alfie Evolves from Assistant to Workforce Agent

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pebl, the AI-first global employment platform, today announced a significant evolution of Alfie, its AI-powered workforce agent. Originally launched as an AI guidance tool last year, Alfie’s new capabilities now allow employees and managers to complete HR tasks directly inside the platform, marking a shift from AI that simply answers questions to AI that actively completes work.

Since its introduction, Alfie has successfully handled thousands of workforce conversations and helped customers avoid thousands of HR tickets, achieving an 83.5% support ticket deflection rate. Customers have also reduced reporting requests by more than 60%, lowered compensation-related inquiries by 42%, and cut time-off tickets by 18%, demonstrating the platform's ability to eliminate routine workforce administration at scale.

Additionally, Pebl has seen strong adoption of Alfie among organizations managing international hiring and expansion. Alfie achieved a 98.2% deflection rate for global hiring and compliance questions, helping companies navigate country-specific employment requirements without requiring support intervention.

“In fewer than three minutes, Alfie provided data on burden, probationary periods, severance, and separation scenarios. Previously, this would have taken days or even a week,” said Ciara Frenette, Benefits Manager & HR Generalist at Myers-Holum, Inc.

The latest release of Pebl’s Alfie transforms it from a guidance assistant tool into an embedded operational layer for workforce management. The announcement comes as HR teams face growing operational strain from distributed workforces, fragmented HR systems, rising employee expectations, and increasingly complex global hiring requirements.

“AI in HR has largely been trapped in the chatbot phase,” said Françoise Brougher, CEO of Pebl. “Employees still have to open tickets, wait for answers, switch systems, and manually complete workflows. Alfie changes that by helping teams actually execute work inside a conversation within the platform.”

The new features that Alfie provides to HR teams and professionals can easily handle everyday needs like time-off requests and approvals, as well as more complex workflows, including:

Real-time compensation, payroll, and benefits guidance

Embedded workforce reporting

Dynamic follow-up prompts that guide employees toward actions and next steps

Global hiring and compliance support built specifically for international workforce operations

The latest data from Pebl’s platform shows that benefits administration remains a significant source of questions and administrative workload. From enrollment and eligibility to coverage and claims, benefits-related inquiries are among the most frequent support requests. The top benefits-related requests are:



“What plans are offered?”

“What’s covered?”

“How do I add a dependent?”

“What happens during a life event?”

"How do benefits differ between countries?"



Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, Alfie is purpose-built for workforce operations and connected directly to live employment systems, allowing the platform to surface contextual guidance, operational data, and executable workflows in real time.

“Companies don’t need another AI tool that creates more information,” said Brougher. “They need AI that reduces workload, removes bottlenecks, and gets the work done. The next phase of enterprise AI will be defined less by conversational interfaces and more by measurable operational outcomes.”

The expanded Alfie capabilities are available now to Pebl customers.

About Pebl

Pebl is the AI-first leader in global employment, with the leading platform built on a decade of local knowledge and compliance expertise. Pebl helps companies quickly hire and easily pay and manage talent in 185+ countries with real-time AI guidance. Alfie, Pebl’s embedded AI workforce agent, transforms HR conversations into completed actions across hiring, approvals, reporting, and workforce operations. Holding more employment licenses than any other employer of record (EOR) and trusted by thousands of businesses—from Fortune 500s to high-growth startups—Pebl is consistently recognized as a leading EOR provider by analysts and has been rated #1 for compliance on G2. With Pebl, companies everywhere can hire great talent anywhere. To learn more, please visit: hellopebl.com or connect with us on social media LinkedIn | Instagram

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