NeOnc's Global Expansion Accelerates After Abu Dhabi IND Approval for NEO212

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) is rapidly emerging as a development-stage neuro-oncology innovator, as it advances a growing pipeline of therapies designed to address some of the most difficult cancers to treat.

Its critical data efforts received a significant boost after the company announced that the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi granted Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization for NEO212, NeOnc's oral perillyl alcohol-temozolomide conjugate being developed for aggressive brain tumors, including glioblastoma.

The authorization marks the first international regulatory clearance for NEO212 and follows completion of the company's Phase 1 dose-escalation study, which established 610 mg as the recommended Phase 2 dose. The approval provides NeOnc with an additional clinical development pathway outside the United States while management continues active discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding a potential registrational strategy and future development plans. Many experts view the parallel regulatory tracks as a potentially important strategic advantage as the company seeks to accelerate global development efforts.

Addressing One of Oncology's Greatest Challenges

Brain cancer remains one of the most challenging areas in oncology, largely because of the blood-brain barrier, a natural defense mechanism that prevents many therapeutics from reaching tumor tissue in meaningful concentrations. While numerous cancer therapies have demonstrated promise in laboratory settings, many have failed to achieve significant clinical success because they cannot effectively penetrate the central nervous system.

NeOnc's platform is specifically designed to overcome this challenge through proprietary delivery technologies intended to improve therapeutic access to the brain while potentially reducing systemic toxicity. The company's approach has attracted increasing attention from analysts and investors searching for differentiated technologies capable of addressing longstanding unmet needs in neuro-oncology.

NEO100 Approaches Potentially Transformational Data Readouts

Among NeOnc's most closely watched programs is NEO100, a patented intranasal formulation of proprietary perillyl alcohol designed for direct nose-to-brain delivery. The program has completed enrollment in its Phase 2a study evaluating recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma and related brain cancers, positioning the company for multiple anticipated data events later this year.

Previous updates highlighted encouraging clinical observations, including tumor remission reported in approximately 24% of recurrent glioblastoma patients treated with NEO100. While larger studies will ultimately determine clinical significance, investors are increasingly focused on anticipated interim and top-line data expected during 2026. Analysts covering the company have frequently identified NEO100 as one of NeOnc's most important near-term catalysts due to its differentiated delivery approach and the substantial unmet medical need that continues to exist across neuro-oncology.

NEO212 Adds Additional Regulatory and Clinical Momentum

Beyond NEO100, NEO212 continues to emerge as an important component of NeOnc's broader platform strategy. The oral bioconjugate combines NEO100 with temozolomide, the current standard chemotherapy commonly used in glioblastoma treatment. According to prior analyst commentary and company disclosures, preclinical and early-stage findings suggest NEO212 may achieve approximately three times greater brain exposure than temozolomide alone.

Following completion of the Phase 1 dose-escalation study and the selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose, NeOnc is preparing for a Type B End-of-Phase 1 meeting with the FDA to discuss future development plans and potential Phase 2 pathways. The recent Abu Dhabi IND authorization provides an additional opportunity to expand clinical evaluation internationally while potentially generating additional data that could support future regulatory discussions.

Management’s Moves Continue to Capture Investor Attention

Another factor contributing to growing investor interest is the continued insider buying activity by Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Amir Heshmatpour. According to SEC Form 4 filings and company disclosures, Heshmatpour has invested more than $500,000 of personal capital in open-market purchases in recent weeks, bringing total insider purchases to nearly $1 million over the past year.

While insider buying alone does not predict future stock performance, sustained purchases by senior executives are frequently monitored by investors as one indicator of management's confidence in a company's long-term prospects. The purchases come at a time when NeOnc is approaching several potentially meaningful milestones, including NEO100 data updates, NEO212 regulatory interactions, and additional expansion opportunities for its broader central nervous system oncology platform.

Institutional Visibility and Financial Flexibility Continue Expanding

NeOnc's growing profile has also been supported by increasing institutional participation and analyst coverage. Regulatory filings have identified major financial institutions, including Bank of America, State Street, and Barclays, among institutional holders, reflecting growing Wall Street awareness of the company's development programs and potential market opportunities.

Analyst reports have additionally highlighted the company's financial flexibility, including access to a $75 million at-the-market facility and a $10 million line of credit. Combined with growing institutional visibility, these resources could provide additional support as NeOnc advances multiple clinical programs simultaneously and pursues broader regulatory expansion.

The company's visibility has also benefited from increased recognition surrounding management, including CEO Amir Heshmatpour's inclusion among USA Today's Top Entrepreneurs Going Into 2026.

With multiple clinical, regulatory, and development milestones expected over the coming months, investors remain focused on whether NeOnc's blood-brain-barrier bypassing platform can continue generating the data necessary to support future development, strategic partnerships, and broader adoption across neuro-oncology.

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