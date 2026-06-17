DOGFISH HEAD DROPS THE “SECRET STASH COOLER” BECAUSE SOME COCKTAILS ARE TOO GOOD TO SHARE

MILTON, Del., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Dogfish Head Cocktails is getting real about one thing: nobody wants to share their favorite flavor.

Inspired by the universal summer dilemma of the best flavors disappearing the second they hit the ice, Dogfish Head Cocktails excitedly introduces the “Secret Stash Cooler.” Dropping today on Dogfish Head’s e-store, this custom cooler is designed with a hidden compartment to keep your most coveted cans safely stashed away … because some things are just too good to share.

Priced at just $99 each, the Dogfish Head Cocktails “Secret Stash Cooler” will be available only while supplies last. Limited to one per order.

“I love sharing our off-centered goodness with friends and family, but there’s no worse feeling than stocking the party cooler and finding that all your favorites have immediately disappeared. That’s why we created the ‘Secret Stash Cooler’ … so you can have your cocktail and drink it too,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Packed with real spirits, real fruit juices and real flavor, Dogfish Head Cocktails are always a crowd pleaser. Now, with our ‘Secret Stash Cooler,’ you can spread the flavor love far and wide while protecting your personal fav for yourself!”

Equal parts functional, playful, and conversation-starting, the Dogfish Head Cocktails “Secret Stash Cooler” is the ultimate summer entertaining accessory for cocktail lovers. Designed for beach days, boat trips, backyard hangs, and everywhere in between, the cooler’s hidden storage compartment allows drinkers to keep a private reserve of their favorite Dogfish Head Cocktails tucked away while the rest of the party digs into the main cooler … what flavor will you hide away?

With a flavor for every cocktail lover, Dogfish Head’s Vodka Cocktails Mix Pack and Tropical Cocktails Mix Pack are 8pk/12oz can assortments, each with four ready-to-drink options. Dogfish Head’s Vodka Cocktails Mix Pack includes:

Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head Vodka mixed with real fruit juice from tart lemons and sweet berries for a well-balanced, light-bodied cocktail.

: Dogfish Head Vodka mixed with real fruit juice from tart lemons and sweet berries for a well-balanced, light-bodied cocktail. Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head Vodka combined with real fruit juice from blood oranges and mangos for a crush-able, sweet-tart tipple.

: Dogfish Head Vodka combined with real fruit juice from blood oranges and mangos for a crush-able, sweet-tart tipple. Blueberry Citrus Vodka Lemon Drop (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head Vodka with real fruit juice from lemons and blueberries for a refreshing, off-centered take on a lemon drop martini.

: Dogfish Head Vodka with real fruit juice from lemons and blueberries for a refreshing, off-centered take on a lemon drop martini. Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head Vodka mixed with real fruit juice from passion fruit and limes, blended with classic ginger beer ingredients, for a zesty and highly drinkable concoction.

In addition to the Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush, Dogfish Head’s Tropical Cocktail Mix Pack also features the following three flavors.

Peach Mango Rum Punch (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head rum mixed with real fruit juice from peaches and mangos for a deliciously bold and distinct flavor experience.

: Dogfish Head rum mixed with real fruit juice from peaches and mangos for a deliciously bold and distinct flavor experience. Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head rum combined with real fruit juice from pineapples and oranges for a balanced, sweet-and-tart sipper.

: Dogfish Head rum combined with real fruit juice from pineapples and oranges for a balanced, sweet-and-tart sipper. Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita (7.0% ABV) : Tequila Blanco and Dogfish Head Triple Sec mixed with real fruit juice from strawberries and limes for an off-centered take on a classic margarita.

Harnessing Dogfish Head’s 20+ years of distilling expertise, Dogfish Head’s spirits-based, ready-to-drink cocktails are crafted with real, house-made spirits and a duo of real fruit juices for real, bar-quality flavor. Delivering bold, fruit-forward flavors, they offer all the character of hand-shaken cocktail in the convenience of a can. To track down Dogfish Head’s Cocktails locally, check out the Fish Finder.

Later this month, limited quantities of the “Secret Stash Cooler,” will also be available for purchase at Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware locations. For more on Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com. For additional information, samples, or interview opportunities, contact dogfishhead@5wpr.com.

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ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened more than 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

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