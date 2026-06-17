Octane Launches Mussallem Cardiovascular Accelerator to Advance Next Generation of Heart Health Innovation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octane today announced the launch of the Mussallem Cardiovascular Accelerator, a new program designed to accelerate breakthrough cardiovascular technologies and support entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes.



The 14-week accelerator program will support startups developing transformative technologies for cardiovascular disease diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and patient care. Delivered virtually, the program will provide selected companies with direct access to experienced operators, clinicians, investors, and strategic industry leaders across the cardiovascular ecosystem.Participating startups will also receive the opportunity to showcase their innovations at Octane’s Cardiovascular Tech Forum this September, where founders will pitch live to leading investors, hospital systems, and global cardiovascular medical device companies. Through a combination of applied workshops, executive mentoring, investor readiness preparation, and curated introductions to strategic partners and advisors, participating companies will strengthen their commercialization strategies, accelerate customer engagement, and improve their readiness for fundraising and scale.



The Accelerator is made possible through a legacy gift from the Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation. Linda and Mike Mussallem have dedicated their philanthropic efforts to advancing meaningful, life-changing solutions for healthier and happier living, including next-generation healthcare innovation. Building on Mike's internationally recognized leadership at Edwards Lifesciences during his 20 plus year tenure as Chairman and CEO and his role as Co-Founder of Octane, along with Linda's longstanding commitment to philanthropy and community impact, this gift aims to strengthen Orange County’s established position as a hub for cardiovascular innovation.



"We are strong believers in the transformative impact that innovation can have on patients and families facing cardiovascular disease and we are proud to support the entrepreneurs and emerging companies working to develop the next generation of cardiovascular technologies,” said Linda and Mike Mussallem. “Through the Octane Mussallem Cardiovascular Accelerator, we hope to provide a pathway for promising founders to access the mentorship, industry expertise, and connections they need to bring meaningful solutions to patients around the world while improving outcomes for future generations."



“The Octane Mussallem Cardiovascular Accelerator reflects what is possible when visionary philanthropy and innovation come together around a shared purpose,” said Janelle Brunette, Chief Operating Officer of Octane. “We are creating a platform that will leverage Octane’s powerful MedTech ecosystem to help high-potential startups accelerate breakthrough cardiovascular technologies and translate promising ideas into real-world clinical impact. We are honored to partner with the Mussallems in building a lasting legacy that advances cardiovascular care globally for generations to come.”The Octane Mussallem Cardiovascular Accelerator is among the first major initiatives launched through the Octane Impact Fund, a transformational philanthropic campaign to expand innovation, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity across Southern California and beyond. The Accelerator builds upon Octane's nationally recognized LaunchPad Accelerator program, which has supported more than 2,500 companies and helped founders raise over $12.1 billion in capital since 2010. The Mussallems’ gift will help establish a scalable model for accelerating innovation across high-impact healthcare sectors, and serve as a catalyst for future disease-focused accelerator initiatives in ophthalmology, neurovascular/neurotechnology, and medical aesthetics..



Headquartered in Orange County — recognized as the “MedTech Capital of California” in the California Life Sciences 2025 Sector Report — Octane provides startups with access to one of the nation’s most dynamic medical technology ecosystems, including leading device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare institutions, investors, entrepreneurs, and specialized service providers.Startups from across the United States developing cardiovascular technologies are encouraged to apply.



For more information and application details, visit https://octaneoc.org/cardio-accelerator/



About Octane



Founded in 2002, Octane is Southern California’s leading medical technology and technology accelerator and innovation ecosystem offering an end-to-end platform that moves companies from early concept through seed capital, operational scale, and growth financing. Through its accelerator programs, investment initiatives, strategic partnerships, educational programs, and signature events, Octane connects entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, and community leaders to accelerate business growth and economic impact.

Since 2010, Octane has helped 2,514 companies raise more than $12.1 billion in capital and supported the creation of 45,237 high-paying jobs throughout Southern California. The organization’s mission is to help create 55,000 high-paying medical technology and technology jobs by 2030 while advancing innovation and economic prosperity across the region and beyond. Learn more about Octane at https://octaneoc.org/ .

About the Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation



The Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation’s mission is to harness the power of innovation and integrative health solutions to address complex health challenges and create meaningful, long-lasting change for overlooked populations in need. The Foundation’s current priorities include its flagship initiative focusing on championing solutions for people born with congenital heart defects, the Mussallem CHD Alliance , as well as next-generation healthcare innovation, integrative/whole person care, and Down syndrome health care. Learn more at https://www.mussallemfoundation.org/ .

Contact:

James Chisum for Octane

James@millergeer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/588718cf-aeda-4f0b-954f-d9ab1bb45533