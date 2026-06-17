Beeline Uzbekistan and DataVolt Partner to Advance Central Asia’s Digital Infrastructure

Beeline Uzbekistan to commit capacity at DataVolt's Tashkent IT Park data center following signature of agreed commercial terms; separate non-binding MoU to explore potential cooperation in Bukhara

Tashkent, Dubai and New York, June 17, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, announced that at the Tashkent International Investment Forum, Beeline Uzbekistan, VEON’s digital operator in Uzbekistan, and DataVolt, a global developer and operator of large-scale data centers, signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to support the development of Uzbekistan’s digital infrastructure and accelerate the country’s transformation into a regional digital hub.

Under the first MoU, which establishes agreed commercial terms, Beeline Uzbekistan will become a major tenant of DataVolt’s flagship Tashkent IT Park data center, TAS-1. Under the second MoU, the two parties also agreed to evaluate the opportunity for collaboration and operation of a potential data center infrastructure project in Bukhara, reflecting a shared ambition to expand digital infrastructure capacity across Uzbekistan.

“Every digital service our customers use depends on a data center somewhere. We believe that, for Beeline Uzbekistan’s digital services, that somewhere should be Uzbekistan. Sovereign data storage and processing deliver superior customer experiences, enhance resilience and security, and keep more economic value within the country,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group. “Our partnership with DataVolt helps lay the foundation for Uzbekistan to become the digital hub of Central Asia and a destination for the next generation of digital investment.”

“Telecommunications networks are no longer just connecting people and devices. They are becoming platforms for distributing computing power and digital intelligence. By developing world-class data center infrastructure with DataVolt, we are creating the foundation for AI services, local data processing and digital innovation at scale. This partnership supports Uzbekistan’s ambition to become the digital and AI hub of Central Asia,” said Evgeniy Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan.

The agreements are aligned with the Uzbek Government’s Digital Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy and respond to rapidly growing demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital services across Central Asia.

As an anchor tenant of TAS-1, Beeline Uzbekistan will secure access to substantial capacity within one of the country’s most advanced data center facilities, supporting the continued expansion of its digital services portfolio and enabling greater local hosting and processing of data.

The second, non-binding MoU establishes a framework for evaluating the joint development and operation of a potential data center in Bukhara, reinforcing DataVolt’s long-term commitment to investing in Uzbekistan’s digital economy.

Together, the initiatives are expected to increase the availability of high-quality digital infrastructure, enhance access to cloud and AI services, strengthen data localization capabilities, and further position Uzbekistan as a leading digital hub for Central Asia.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity customers and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Beeline Uzbekistan

Unitel LLC (doing business as “Beeline Uzbekistan”) has been operating as a digital operator under the Beeline Uzbekistan trademark since September 2006. Beeline Uzbekistan is a part of VEON Group and a Certified Top Employer in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Beeline Uzbekistan has more than 2,000 employees.

About DataVolt

DataVolt is an investor, developer, owner and operator of data centers, integrating dedicated high-availability multi-technology renewable energy infrastructure solutions with AI ready data centers, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and scalability. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with offices currently in the USA, Uzbekistan, India, and the UAE. DataVolt has strong global ambitions spanning across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. DataVolt’s core focus is serving the needs of hyperscalers, neoclouds, large enterprises financial institutions and government institutions. www.data-volt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in relation to future cooperation with DataVolt.

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