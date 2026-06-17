MedX Holdings Accelerates Growth: Expanding Lazydaze Franchise Footprint, Unveiling Major Product Innovations, and Strengthening Brand Infrastructure

Austin Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MedX Holdings Accelerates Growth Strategy: Expanding Lazydaze Franchise Footprint, Unveiling Major Product Innovations, and Strengthening Brand Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas — June 17, 2026 — MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) (soon to be Dazed Inc., pending ticker symbol DAZE), a developer and operator in the hemp-derived beverage and retail sector, today provided a comprehensive update on its strategic growth initiatives. The company is rapidly accelerating the expansion of the Lazydaze franchise system, executing the rollout of highly anticipated product lines, securing major brand assets, and fortifying its proprietary commercial infrastructure, Daze Distribution.

As the company enters a new phase of execution, these milestones show a strong commitment to building a scalable, consistent, and disciplined system that drives long-term enterprise value.

Accelerated Retail and Franchise Expansion

MedX Holdings is executing a decisive retail rollout, materially expanding the footprint of the Lazydaze brand across multiple states:

San Marcos, TX: Following a highly successful soft opening phase, the newest Lazydaze location in San Marcos is scheduled for its official grand opening on June 27, 2026. The launch will feature community-focused engagement events, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local leadership.

Following a highly successful soft opening phase, the newest Lazydaze location in San Marcos is scheduled for its official grand opening on June 27, 2026. The launch will feature community-focused engagement events, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local leadership. Houston, TX: The Houston location has already completed a very successful soft opening, with a grand opening event officially slated for July 18, 2026.

The Houston location has already completed a very successful soft opening, with a grand opening event officially slated for July 18, 2026. Baltimore, MD: Continuing its national push, the company expects to open its Baltimore location in late July or early August 2026 (grand opening date TBD). This milestone is highly significant as it marks the 5th franchise and the 7th overall store in the Lazydaze system.

Continuing its national push, the company expects to open its Baltimore location in late July or early August 2026 (grand opening date TBD). This milestone is highly significant as it marks the in the Lazydaze system. Kerrville, TX: Buildout for the Kerrville location will begin this month, with an expected completion and launch date targeted for mid-August to early September 2026.

"Our retail expansion is a direct result of our team’s operational focus," said Hans Enriquez, CEO of MedX Holdings. "We are not just opening doors; we are establishing a consistent retail environment that serves our customers and demonstrates the undeniable viability of our franchise model."

Industry Leadership at the Hemp Beverage Expo

Demonstrating MedX Holdings' role as an industry thought leader, CEO Hans Enriquez will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Hemp Beverage Expo (hempbeverageexpo.com). Enriquez will be taking the stage alongside executives from major national brands, including DoorDash and edibles.com, to discuss current industry trends, evolving legislation, operational challenges, and the future landscape of the hemp beverage sector.

Major Product Innovations: The Lazydaze Infused K-Cup

In a major announcement for the brand's product portfolio, Lazydaze, in collaboration with Headspace Alchemy, makers of the Lifted Lemonade infused beverage, will officially unveil the new Lazydaze Infused K-Cup at the Hemp Beverage Expo. The company anticipates this product launch will be a highly lucrative addition to the brand, tapping into the massive single-serve coffee market. Approximately 40 million U.S. households own a Keurig, establishing K-Cup pods as the second highest-selling single-serve coffee option in the United States

Additionally, the company is preparing to launch its proprietary Lazydaze Coffee and Lazydaze Mushroom Blend. All of these new product lines will be available for online purchase in Q3 2026, creating a powerful new direct-to-consumer revenue stream.

Securing Brand Equity: Acquisition of www.Lazydaze.com

In a monumental step for brand recognition, MedX Holdings has successfully acquired the www. lazydaze.com domain. Previously owned by the Lazy Daze RV company for over 20 years, securing this premium, exact-match domain gives the company total ownership of its digital identity. This acquisition will make the brand significantly more accessible to customers, streamline online marketing efforts, and solidify long-term brand equity. Transition to the new domain will commence Q3 2026.

Daze Distribution: A Commercial Infrastructure for Scalability

Beyond its retail stores and digital channels, MedX Holdings is rapidly scaling Dazed Distribution to function as the system’s internal revenue and margin engine. This infrastructure is designed to create immense value not just for shareholders, but most importantly, for Lazydaze franchisees.

By centralizing and streamlining product flow, Dazed Distribution solves critical scaling challenges, including:

Franchise Consistency: Ensuring every location maintains the high standards for product quality and customer experience that define the Lazydaze brand.

Ensuring every location maintains the high standards for product quality and customer experience that define the Lazydaze brand. Vendor Accountability: Coordinating expectations around pricing, training, and supply to improve margins and responsiveness.

Coordinating expectations around pricing, training, and supply to improve margins and responsiveness. Operational Efficiency: Reducing dependency on informal processes to ensure the system can support consistent, explosive growth.





Strategic Outlook: Expect Big Things in Q3 2026

MedX Holdings recognizes that the transition to a scalable, multi-state franchise system requires a disciplined approach to both retail performance and supply-chain logistics. The initiatives currently underway are deliberately focused on protecting brand trust and delivering repeatable, scalable results.

"Our focus remains on building the commercial infrastructure needed to capture massive revenue and margin potential," added Enriquez. "Between our store expansions, the launch of our infused K-Cups and mushroom blends, the acquisition of www.lazydaze.com, and the rollout of Dazed Distribution, we are committed to transparent execution. We are building a system that delivers tremendous value, and investors and customers alike should expect big things in Q3 2026."

About MedX Holdings, Inc. (Soon to be Dazed Inc.)

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a brand and acquisition company focused on the emerging hemp and cannabis industries. Through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, and its flagship Lazydaze + Coffeeshop franchise, the company is redefining the "Third Place" for social interaction.

For more information, visit:www.medxholdings.com and http://www.lazydazeshop.com

Contact Information:

MedX Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

Raji Bhakta

raji@dazedinc.com

Phone: 737-777-0420

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and performance, including the intended corporate name change to Dazed Inc., the ticker symbol change to DAZE, and the timing of store openings. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. MedX Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements.