Total Economic Impact Study Shows Island Delivered 344% ROI to Enterprises Over Three Years

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Island, the platform for enterprise work, gave customers a 344% return on investment. According to a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study by Forrester Consulting, a composite organization representative of interviewed customers:

Saved one year of productivity for every 40 employees per year. By embedding AI and productivity tools, Island simplifies knowledge workers’ daily workflows. Island’s browser-based tools include an AI Browser option, VPN-less access, password management, and customized home pages.

By embedding AI and productivity tools, Island simplifies knowledge workers’ daily workflows. Island’s browser-based tools include an AI Browser option, VPN-less access, password management, and customized home pages. Reduced or replaced legacy endpoint security and remote access tools. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), VPNs, Zero Trust network access (ZTNA) / traditional secure access service edge (SASE), and endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) often become redundant with Island’s Enterprise Browser. Furthermore, Island reduces or eliminates the need to issue corporate laptops to contractors and remote workers.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), VPNs, Zero Trust network access (ZTNA) / traditional secure access service edge (SASE), and endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) often become redundant with Island’s Enterprise Browser. Furthermore, Island reduces or eliminates the need to issue corporate laptops to contractors and remote workers. Realized up to 90% reduction in addressable security risks. Island’s DLP policies and built-in security can counter credential theft, phishing, and malicious browser extensions.

The study explains, “This convergence of capabilities reduces complexity, improves visibility, and enhances operational efficiency, making enterprise browsers a priority spend area for organizations looking to modernize their IT security stacks.”

Breakdown: How much the Island Enterprise Browser saved a composite 5,000-worker organization

Island Enterprise Browser Benefit Description Three-year impact (present value) Productivity boost from AI and workflow automation One year of productivity gains for every 40 employees each year.

$5.1 million Legacy software and hardware cost savings VDI, DLP, VPN, ZTNA/SASE, and BYOD hardware savings $3.1 million Strengthened security Security risk exposure reduction by up to 90% $796,000 Reduced latency Productivity recapture from saving 300 milliseconds per web request, a 60% reduction that saves 26,000 hours per year. $515,000 Streamlined access control management 50% faster configurations of access policies $121,000

The commissioned study was conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Island to assist CIOs and CISOs to objectively assess the potential savings and gains for their organizations. To calculate the benefits, Forrester independently performed research with four Island customers across industries and then aggregated their experiences into a composite sample organization with $500 million in annual revenue and a worker population of 5,000 comprised of: 1,000 corporate employees, 3,500 customer service agents, and 500 contractors. Forrester then applied its quantitative learnings of Island’s benefits over the composite organization.

Forrester’s research illustrated that Island delivered $9.7 million in present-value benefits to such an organization. That results in $7.5 million of net present value (NPV) after the costs of software licensing, internal deployment and administration, and configurations for access policies.

“Island pays for itself several times over just from security benefits, legacy tool reduction, or end-user productivity. Combining all of those in one platform transforms how CIOs and CISOs can rethink service delivery and data protection,” said Island CEO and Co-founder Mike Fey. “This research shows that organizations are no longer trapped in an aging architecture. Instead, they can modernize with confidence and embrace AI while realizing tremendous cost and time savings from the Island Enterprise Platform.”

For the full findings and customer journey with Island, download the study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Island: Cost Savings And Business Benefits Enabled By Island (November 2025).

About the Island Enterprise Platform

The Island Enterprise Platform is the ideal environment for modern work, enabling people, devices, and agents to use AI safely and productively across the organization. Its Enterprise Browser, Extension, Enterprise AI, and Enterprise Network operate as one, giving organizations the control, visibility and security needed to support the speed and scale of today’s work.

By embedding data protection, productivity, and AI enablement across applications, devices, and workflows, Island helps IT and security teams enforce policy consistently, see and control all work activity, and unlock unprecedented levels of productivity for end users. The Platform reimagines traditional network and security layers into a single environment, reducing enterprise complexity and end-user friction.

About Island

Island is the enterprise work platform, the ideal environment for modern work where people, AI, and agents operate side by side. Island enables organizations to eliminate the trade-off between security and productivity, giving IT and security teams full control while actually accelerating AI-powered productivity. Millions of users rely on Island to safely adopt AI, dramatically reduce costs, and simplify infrastructure. Island is backed by world-class investors such as Coatue Management, Cyberstarts, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, and more. Island can be reached at info@island.io or (866) 832-7114.

Contact:

Andy Shane

ashane@bigvalley.co

1-214-498-4915

Big Valley Marketing for Island

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7830c2f7-5b51-432f-ac40-3df1d293417d