Discovery Family Services Partners with Qualifacts to Fuel Growth and Enhance Care Delivery

Nashville, Tenn. & Lancaster, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading technology partner for behavioral health and human services organizations specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Discovery Family Services, a California-based behavioral health organization specializing in mental health services for veterans, families, and individuals.

Discovery Family Services selected the Qualifacts InSync EHR platform as a strategic investment in its technology infrastructure to scale operations, improve clinical and administrative efficiency, and expand access to care across California.

With 32 staff members serving clients through both in-person and telehealth services, Discovery Family Services had outgrown its previous system. While their incumbent EHR served the organization well in its early stages, the platform's limitations became increasingly apparent as the practice grew.

"As our organization expanded and we welcomed more clinicians, it became clear we needed a solution built to grow with us," said Jose Alfaro, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Family Services. "We were looking for a system that could keep pace with our momentum. With Qualifacts, we’re excited to focus fully on scaling the organization—while streamlining day-to-day operations. By automating key processes, our team can spend more time on the strategic initiatives that will drive our continued success."

A Critical Need for Change

As Discovery Family Services expanded its team and client base, the limitations of its previous system became increasingly problematic. Administrative staff found themselves spending excessive time on manual processes that should have been automated. Scheduling required constant back-and-forth between screens, eligibility verification was a time-consuming manual process, and authorization tracking relied on external spreadsheets rather than integrated system alerts. The organization was losing 10 to 15 sessions per month due to expired coverage that wasn't caught in time.

Why Qualifacts was the right fit

Discovery Family Services selected InSync for its comprehensive feature set, automation capabilities, and ability to scale with the organization's growth plans.

Key benefits that influenced the decision include:

Advanced scheduling and resource management: Global calendar views, intelligent resource availability search, and drag-and-drop functionality that eliminates the need to toggle between multiple screens

Automated eligibility verification: Batch eligibility checking that runs overnight, with real-time verification available at the point of scheduling

Integrated authorization management: Centralized authorization tracking with automated alerts, countdown notifications, and comprehensive reporting that eliminates manually tracking on spreadsheets

Streamlined client registration: Single-page intake forms with direct links that improve completion rates and reduce administrative burden

Robust billing automation: Rules-based claim generation, integrated clearinghouse connectivity, and comprehensive claim tracking that reduces manual effort and billing errors

Scalability for multi-location growth: Support for multiple facilities, NPIs, and tax IDs within a single integrated system

"This partnership represents exactly what we aim to achieve at Qualifacts," said Josh Scholler, Chief Executive Officer of Qualifacts. "Discovery Family Services recognized that while their previous system served them well initially, it couldn't support their vision for growth and their commitment to serving more veterans and families across California. InSync will provide the foundation they need to scale efficiently, reduce administrative burden, and focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional care to their community. We're honored to support their mission and excited to grow alongside them."

About Discovery Family Services

Discovery Family Services is a California-based behavioral health organization dedicated to providing comprehensive mental health services to veterans, families, and individuals. With a team of 32 professionals delivering care through both in-person and telehealth modalities, Discovery Family Services specializes in therapy services with a particular focus on serving the veteran community through partnerships with TRICARE and the VA. The organization is currently expanding its footprint in California to increase access to quality mental health care. For more information, visit discoveryfamilyservices.com.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we’re partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.