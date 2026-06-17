McEwen Inc. Selects ISNetworld® to Help Advance Sustainability Goals and Strengthen Jobsite Safety

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced McEwen Inc. , a gold and silver mining company, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will help McEwen Inc. centralize contractor qualification processes and increase visibility into sustainability performance and risk management.

Why Did McEwen Inc. Partner With ISN?



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, McEwen Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of gold and silver resources. The company identified a need to strengthen contractor management processes while expanding visibility across its contractor network. As part of this effort, McEwen Inc. focused on enhancing jobsite safety through more consistent contractor qualification and verification processes, standardizing contractor management processes across operations, and supporting sustainability initiatives through greater access to contractor data.

“McEwen Inc. is committed to maintaining safe and responsible operations across all sites,” said Dave Vaglivielo, Supply Chain Manager at McEwen Inc. “ISN helps provide a clearer view of sustainability performance while reinforcing consistent environmental and operational standards.”

How Is McEwen Inc. Using ISNetworld to Improve Risk and Sustainability Visibility?

McEwen Inc. is leveraging ISNetworld tools and services to align contractor performance with corporate safety and sustainability objectives. Key tools include:

Sustainability Questionnaire to collect environmental, social, and governance data from contractors

to collect environmental, social, and governance data from contractors Training Qualifications to verify worker-level certifications and safety training compliance

to verify worker-level certifications and safety training compliance Contractor License tool to certify contractors are licensed to perform specific types of work



“McEwen Inc. is strengthening its approach to contractor management by prioritizing greater transparency and consistency,” said Mike Reazin, Vice President of Manufacturing at ISN. “ISN is proud to provide the tools and support McEwen Inc. needs to more effectively manage contractor risk while advancing its broader sustainability initiatives.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About McEwen Inc.

McEwen Inc. is a diversified gold and silver producer with operations in North and South America. The company is focused on responsible resource development, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation. With a disciplined approach to exploration and project advancement, McEwen Inc. brings technical expertise and financial strength to joint venture partnerships. For more information, visit McEwen.com.