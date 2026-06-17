NASM Rewrites the Rules of Training for Clients Using GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications

GILBERT, AZ, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in evidence-based fitness and wellness education, today announced a comprehensive update to its popular course, Understanding Weight Loss Medications (GLP-1s / GIPs). The newly upgraded learning material gives personal trainers, health and wellness coaches, and gym owners the real-world tools they need to safely guide clients who are using medical weight-loss treatments. This launch is part of NASM’s broader commitment to continually evolve its content so that fitness professionals always have access to the most current, science-backed knowledge as the industry shifts.

Why the Fitness Industry Must Adapt to GLP-1 Medications

With recent reports showing that up to 12% of U.S. adults have used a GLP-1 medication and over 15 million are currently taking them, the fitness industry has reached a massive turning point. This shift is highlighted in NASM’s recent 2026 State of the Personal Trainer survey. The data revealed that 73% of personal trainers are already fielding questions about GLP-1 medications from their clients, and 48% report a direct increase in weight loss medication users on their active training rosters.

Medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide are no longer just for weight loss; they are now regularly prescribed to reduce cardiovascular risks, treat sleep apnea, and support liver health. This means everyday gym-goers are increasingly navigating active pharmacotherapy, creating an immediate need for fitness professionals to understand how these treatments affect a client's body, performance, and daily habits.

“Nearly three out of four trainers are now coaching clients on weight loss medications, and most tell us they feel underprepared for it,” said Mike Fantigrassi, Head of Product at NASM. “That is not just a programming question, it is a human one. This update brings in expert guidance on supporting clients of every size, understanding the challenges they face, and using the right strategies for those on GLP-1 medications, alongside the latest science. That is what separates a certified personal trainer from a professional who changes client outcomes.”

How Do Weight Loss Medications Impact Muscle Mass?

A primary focus of this timely course update is the risk to musculoskeletal health. Clinical data reveals that without proper resistance training and intentional nutrition, 25% to 40% of the weight lost on these medications can come directly from lean skeletal muscle and bone density. This loss can hurt long-term metabolic health and functional strength. Certified fitness professionals provide the necessary exercise programming and lifestyle coaching to protect muscle tissue and ensure clients achieve healthy, sustainable results.

What is Included in NASM’s Understanding Weight Loss Medications Program?

The updated NASM course delivers an approachable, engaging learning experience across several core areas:

The Latest Science Made Simple: Easy-to-understand breakdowns of major clinical trials, including STEP, SELECT, and SURMOUNT, along with insights into new FDA-approved uses.

Easy-to-understand breakdowns of major clinical trials, including STEP, SELECT, and SURMOUNT, along with insights into new FDA-approved uses. A Preview of Future Trends: A look into what is coming next in medicine, including upcoming dual and triple agonists, oral options, and the safety risks of using unapproved compounded alternatives.

A look into what is coming next in medicine, including upcoming dual and triple agonists, oral options, and the safety risks of using unapproved compounded alternatives. Real-World Coaching Tools: Actionable strategies to help clients get enough protein when dealing with a low appetite, manage common gastrointestinal issues, and stick to their lifestyle goals.

Actionable strategies to help clients get enough protein when dealing with a low appetite, manage common gastrointestinal issues, and stick to their lifestyle goals. Clear Safety Boundaries: Definitive guidance on fitness professionals’ scope of practice, including how to spot potential red flags and exactly when to refer a client back to their healthcare provider.

Definitive guidance on fitness professionals’ scope of practice, including how to spot potential red flags and exactly when to refer a client back to their healthcare provider. Client-Centric Perspective: Exclusive, real-world interview videos detailing the experiences, mindset shifts, and struggles of actual clients taking GLP-1 medications. This unique access allows coaches to understand the firsthand client perspective, a major educational differentiator unmatched by competing programs.

For commercial health clubs and boutique studios, providing staff with this specialized education is a powerful business advantage. According to NASM data, trainers who proactively pursue specialized certifications and adapt to medical-fitness frameworks can build solid referral networks with local physicians, improve member retention, and establish their facilities as trusted centers for modern, comprehensive wellness.

The Understanding Weight Loss Medications update is available starting today. To learn more about the course, visit https://www.nasm.org/products/understanding-weight-loss-medications.

About NASM

NASM® is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.