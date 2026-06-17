Digital Realty Launches ServiceFabric® MCP, Bringing AI-Native Programmable Control to 800+ Data Centers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world’s largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced the availability of ServiceFabric® Model Context Protocol (MCP), an emerging open protocol that helps make infrastructure programmable for Private AI environments. ServiceFabric MCP extends Digital Realty's global interconnection platform with programmable controls designed for enterprise AI deployments. The launch reflects Digital Realty’s view that the next era of enterprise AI will be defined by physical infrastructure—power density, advanced cooling, and sovereign placement—made programmable through open, AI-native control.

AI Private Exchange (AIPx), the underlying architecture behind ServiceFabric MCP, includes patented policy and orchestration technology for programmable AI infrastructure. This announcement builds on Digital Realty’s broader Foundation for AI strategy focused on enabling enterprise AI at global scale.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an emerging open standard that can enable AI systems and agents to securely interact with infrastructure, applications, and enterprise services through standardized interfaces. These capabilities help enterprises securely connect AI workloads, data, and infrastructure across distributed environments. Across more than 800 Digital Realty and third-party data centers, ServiceFabric MCP extends Digital Realty’s global platform into a programmable foundation for deploying and managing enterprise AI infrastructure at scale.

“Our strategy is simple: provide the foundational infrastructure enterprises need for sustained AI workloads, while enabling flexible scale as demand grows. ServiceFabric MCP extends the foundation of AIPx with programmable controls and agent-ready interfaces, and our patent position reflects the long-term investment we’ve made in this architecture,” said Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty.

Validated Across Digital Realty's Platform and Ecosystem

ServiceFabric MCP and AIPx, Digital Realty's private interconnection fabric for AI workloads, are being validated across internal deployments, enterprise AI environments, and partner ecosystem implementations.

“Enterprise adoption of Private AI infrastructure has reached an inflection point. Production AI workloads now demand control over data movement, policy enforcement, and partner integration that public cloud APIs alone cannot deliver. Providers combining global footprint with programmable, agent-ready interconnection are well positioned to support this next wave of enterprise AI investment,” said Mary Johnston Turner, Research VP, IDC.

Digital Realty has launched AI solutions with partners including ePlus, Lenovo, and Dell, built on infrastructure powered by technologies from NVIDIA and AMD. Additional providers are in active development.

Proven Internally, Validated by Customers

Digital Realty operates ServiceFabric MCP and related AIPx across its own infrastructure environments, using internal AI workloads and operational deployments. These deployments help Digital Realty validate and orchestrate its own AI infrastructure. Insights from these internal deployments are now helping inform customer AI infrastructure implementations.

“At See All AI, we are developing advanced medical imaging AI systems that demand both massive compute performance and highly scalable data infrastructure. Digital Realty's Borton campus and ServiceFabric provide the high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity required to support our NVIDIA DGX B200 environment, enabling secure movement of large imaging datasets, dynamic connectivity to cloud resources, and the operational resiliency needed for production healthcare AI,” said T. Michael Thornton, Chief Executive Officer, See All AI.

What ServiceFabric MCP Delivers

ServiceFabric MCP provides an AI-native control surface across four capability areas:

Design and provisioning: enabling intent-based connectivity design, provisioning, and API access through MCP.

enabling intent-based connectivity design, provisioning, and API access through MCP. Discovery and telemetry: allowing real-time capacity, topology, and inventory discovery, plus live network telemetry signals covering throughput, latency, and link health.

allowing real-time capacity, topology, and inventory discovery, plus live network telemetry signals covering throughput, latency, and link health. Identity and security: enabling identity and access control via OAuth 2, with programmable controls over network connectivity.

enabling identity and access control via OAuth 2, with programmable controls over network connectivity. Operations integration: allowing agent-assisted diagnostics and troubleshooting, with integration hooks for Slack, Microsoft Teams, Splunk, and Datadog.

Open by Design

ServiceFabric MCP is built for how enterprises deploy AI – across public cloud, network service providers, bare metal platforms, and other colocation environments – supporting commercial, open-source, and future AI models. Connections remain private, operating at Layer 2 and Layer 3 with strong authentication and access controls. Enterprises are not required to operate exclusively in Digital Realty facilities, and they are not required to commit to a single AI model.

The First Programmable Surface of a Foundation for AI Architecture

ServiceFabric MCP is designed as the first programmable surface of Digital Realty’s broader Foundation for AI architecture. Over time, that architecture is expected to extend beyond programmable networking into space, power, inventory, partner ecosystems, and sovereign deployment patterns. Digital Realty sees ServiceFabric MCP as a key part of its broader private AI infrastructure strategy.

Availability

By exposing programmable controls and agent-ready interfaces across the global platform, ServiceFabric MCP is designed to help shorten enterprise time-to-deployment for Private AI workloads and support a broader ecosystem of customers and partners building AI infrastructure on Digital Realty's platform. ServiceFabric MCP is available today.

Enterprises designing or operating Private AI environments can engage Digital Realty to explore capacity, interconnection, and integration options across the company's global platform. Learn more at https://www.digitalrealty.com/platform-digital/connectivity/service-fabric.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Helen Bleasdale

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 267-6822

hcbleasdale@digitalrealty.com

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 281-0101

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company’s strategy, expectations, anticipated benefits of ServiceFabric MCP and related technologies, availability and participation of partners, emerging technologies including AI, expected growth in digital transformation, customer demand for company’s products and services and growth, and adoption of private AI infrastructure. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.