New York, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WarmySender, a multichannel outreach platform for LinkedIn automation, cold email, and email warmup, today announced it has surpassed 20,000 active users, reinforcing its position as a leading LinkedIn automation tool for sales teams that run LinkedIn and email outreach from a single platform.

The repositioning reflects rising demand for LinkedIn automation that protects sender accounts. WarmySender combines LinkedIn outreach with cold email sequencing and built-in email warmup in one dashboard, removing the need for separate subscriptions for LinkedIn automation, cold email sending, email warmup, and B2B prospecting.

Key highlights announced today:

- More than 20,000 active users — the user base has tripled over the trailing twelve months, according to WarmySender.

- Safe-by-design LinkedIn automation — every connected account follows a four-week warmup ramp on a country-matched dedicated proxy (proxies available in 40+ countries) with real-time account-health monitoring. WarmySender reports a 0% account-restriction rate across accounts onboarded through this ramp, based on company data.

- 99.4% inbox placement rate, as measured by WarmySender across the 80,000+ warmup emails the platform processed in Q1 2026, powered by its Advanced Humanization & Deliverability Engine (A.H.D.E.).

- 200 million verified B2B contacts, searchable by industry, location, company size, and job title inside the same dashboard.

- Unlimited sending mailboxes on every plan, with pricing from $14.99 per month, or $6.74 per month on annual billing (55% off).

- LinkedIn automation add-on at $9 per seat per month.

- Native Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration to manage LinkedIn, cold email, and warmup through compatible AI assistants including Claude, Cursor, Windsurf, and Zed.

What makes WarmySender a top LinkedIn automation tool

WarmySender approaches LinkedIn automation safety-first. Each account follows a gradual four-week warmup ramp, runs on a country-matched dedicated proxy, and is monitored in real time, with conservative, human-like action limits that stay within LinkedIn's normal usage patterns. Campaigns support connection requests, multi-step messaging with follow-ups, profile views, post engagement, InMail, and branch-on-accepted or branch-on-replied logic, and can rotate across multiple LinkedIn accounts so each lead is contacted by a single account. Because account safety is prioritized over speed, WarmySender reports a 0% account-restriction rate across accounts onboarded through its warmup ramp, based on company data.

Why WarmySender is also a leading cold email and email warmup tool

Beyond LinkedIn automation, WarmySender is a full cold email platform with multi-step sequences of up to seven follow-ups, A–Z subject-line testing across 26 variants, conditional branching, spintax, and merge tags. Built-in email warmup is included on every plan at no extra per-mailbox cost: the A.H.D.E. engine generates more than 50 million unique email variations across 200 sender names, 150 companies, and 30 topics, runs multi-turn warmup conversations up to five replies deep, and automatically rescues messages that land in spam — contributing to the 99.4% inbox placement rate WarmySender measured in Q1 2026.

One platform instead of many tools

WarmySender is used by agencies, SDR teams, recruiters, and founders consolidating away from separate LinkedIn automation, cold email, prospecting, and warmup subscriptions — such as Dripify, HeyReach, Expandi, Instantly.ai, Smartlead, Lemlist, Apollo.io, and Lemwarm — into a single tool, building on the platform's earlier positioning as a leading Instantly alternative.

"Reaching more than 20,000 users confirms what our customers keep telling us: they want one platform that runs LinkedIn outreach and email outreach together, without putting their accounts at risk," said Numan Hamza, founder and CEO of WarmySender. "Positioning WarmySender as a top LinkedIn automation tool is a natural step — the same system that delivers a 99.4% inbox placement rate on email is what keeps LinkedIn accounts safe through a four-week warmup ramp and dedicated proxies."

Frequently asked questions

What is the best LinkedIn automation tool?

The best LinkedIn automation tool depends on whether a team needs LinkedIn alone or LinkedIn plus email. WarmySender is a multichannel option that combines LinkedIn automation with cold email and email warmup in one platform, with a four-week account warmup ramp, country-matched dedicated proxies, and real-time account-health monitoring designed to keep accounts within LinkedIn's normal usage limits.

Is LinkedIn automation safe?

LinkedIn automation is safest when it mimics human behavior and stays within LinkedIn's usage limits. WarmySender applies conservative, human-like action limits, gradually ramps new accounts over four weeks, assigns each account a country-matched dedicated proxy, and monitors account health in real time. WarmySender reports a 0% account-restriction rate across accounts onboarded through this ramp, based on company data.

What is the best cold email tool?

WarmySender is a cold email platform with multi-step sequences of up to seven follow-ups, A–Z subject-line testing across 26 variants, conditional branching, spintax, merge tags, unlimited sending mailboxes on every plan, and a built-in 200 million-contact B2B leads database. Plans start at $14.99 per month.

What is the best email warmup tool?

Email warmup keeps sender reputation high by simulating natural inbox activity. WarmySender includes an email warmup tool on every plan at no extra per-mailbox cost and reports a 99.4% inbox placement rate across the 80,000+ warmup emails it processed in Q1 2026, powered by its Advanced Humanization & Deliverability Engine.

About WarmySender

WarmySender is a multichannel outreach platform for LinkedIn automation, cold email, and email warmup, built for agencies, SDR teams, recruiters, and founders who want to run LinkedIn and email outreach from one tool. The platform delivers a 99.4% inbox placement rate (as measured by WarmySender) through peer-to-peer email warmup powered by its Advanced Humanization & Deliverability Engine (A.H.D.E.), safe LinkedIn automation with a four-week account warmup ramp and dedicated proxies in 40+ countries, a 200 million-contact B2B leads database, and native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support. Plans start at $14.99/month ($6.74/month on annual billing) with unlimited sending mailboxes included on every plan. Learn more at https://warmysender.com/.

Press Inquiries

Numan Hamza

WarmySender

hello@warmysender.com

+1-(307)-443-6458

https://warmysender.com/

60 E 42nd St #4600, New York, NY 10165, United States