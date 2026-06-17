World Pool Association Celebrates Historic Conclusion of Junior and Parasport Heyball World Championships in Oslo

Champions Rise Together as Historic WPA Junior and Parasport Heyball World Championships Conclude in Oslo.

Oslo, Norway, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural WPA Junior (U-19) and Parasport Heyball World Championships in Norway concluded in spectacular fashion with world champions crowned across five divisions after four days of elite international competition in Oslo.



From first-time competitors to newly crowned world champions, the athletes of Oslo 2026 demonstrated why the future of cue sports has never looked brighter.





In partnership with the Norwegian Billiards Federation, the event featured 122 athletes from 42 countries, competing on 20 tables, celebrating youth development, inclusivity, and sporting excellence.

Over four days, athletes played 209 matches, completing more than 1,370 frames and pocketing an estimated 15,000 balls, highlighting Heyball's global appeal.

The championships were attended by WPA President Ishaun Singh, Norwegian Billiards Federation Vice President Raymond Hauge, WPA Parasport Director Henrik Larsson, and Norwegian Billiards Federation President and Youth Director Olav Skrudland, who participated in the awards presentations and closing ceremony.

This event marked a historic milestone as the first WPA U-19 and Parasport Heyball World Championships ever staged in Norway, showcasing international diversity in cue sports.

Dominant Champions Emerge in Parasport Divisions

Two finals produced emphatic performances as champions delivered flawless displays under pressure.

In the Parasport Men's Standing World Championship, South Africa's David Anderson completed a remarkable tournament with a commanding 5-0 victory over China's Liu Jun Wei, securing South Africa's first gold medal of the championships.

The Parasport Men's Wheelchair World Championship saw Finland's Jouni Tahti dominate the performance, defeating inaugural 2024 world champion Dave Beaumont of Great Britain by a convincing 5-0 scoreline to claim the world title.

Both victories highlighted the exceptional standard of play displayed throughout the Parasport divisions and capped outstanding championship campaigns for the two winners.

Parasport Women's Mixed Category

One of the most compelling stories of the championships came in the Women's Mixed division.

Switzerland's Catherine Schneeberger captured the world title after earning silver medals in both 2024 and 2025. Having twice fallen to defending champion Hydred Goldberg (USA) in previous championship matches, Schneeberger completed her breakthrough year in Oslo.

After defeating Hydred Goldberg (USA) 4-1 in the semi-finals, she went on to overcome South Africa's Mulande du Plooy 3-1 in the championship match to become the new world champion.

Final Results

Catherine Schneeberger (Switzerland)

Mulande du Plooy (South Africa)

Hydred Goldberg (United States)

Emma Svidzinska (Ukraine)

Parasport Men's Standing Category

David Anderson's unbeaten run led to a dominant final.

Final Results

David Anderson (South Africa)

Liu Jun Wei (China)

Adam Wilk (Poland)

Nb Sam Zhang (Australia)

Parasport Men's Wheelchair Category

Jouni Tahti added another major international title to his decorated career with a comprehensive championship-winning performance.

Final Results

Jouni Tahti (Finland)

Dave Beaumont (Great Britain)

Kurt De Klerck (Belgium)

Emil Malanowski (Poland)

U-19 Boys World Championship

The U-19 Boys division delivered one of the most dramatic conclusions in WPA history.

Sweden's Walter Laikre defeated Hong Kong China's Fai Hang Chan in a thrilling shootout after a tied final, claiming the U-19 Boys World Championship title.

A shootout was required to determine the champion. After five attempts each, the players remained tied at 3-3, forcing sudden death. Laikre held his nerve to prevail 2-1 and claim the U-19 Boys World Championship title.

Final Results

Walter Laikre (Sweden)

Fai Hang Chan (Hong Kong, China)

Simakhelwe Magagula (Eswatini)

Antonio Ayala (Canada)

U-19 Girls World Championship

The final match of the entire tournament saw Australia's Lilly Meldrum crowned U-19 Girls World Champion after a thrilling 5-4 victory over France's Rachelle Enfroy.

The closely contested encounter showcased the extraordinary depth of talent emerging within women's cue sports and provided a fitting conclusion to the championships.

Final Results

Lilly Meldrum (Australia)

Rachelle Enfroy (France)

Ankhjargal Chaminchuluun (Mongolia)

Natasha Chethan (India)

A Global Celebration of Cue Sports broadcast live to the world on WPALIVE.tv

"International attention was garnered through extensive media coverage and worldwide streaming distribution via WPALive.tv, highlighting the WPA's commitment to creating pathways for young and parasport athletes." Said Glenn Weiland President of WPALIVE.tv

The event successfully highlighted the WPA's commitment to creating pathways for young athletes and parasport competitors while expanding the global reach of Heyball via WPALIVE.tv.

As the championships concluded in Oslo, the 2026 WPA Junior and Parasport Heyball World Championships left a lasting legacy of inclusion, excellence, opportunity, and international friendship.

From first-time competitors to newly crowned world champions, the athletes of Oslo 2026 demonstrated why the future of cue sports has never looked brighter.

Champions Rise Together.

The event successfully highlighted the WPA's commitment to creating pathways for young athletes and parasport competitors while expanding the global reach of Heyball via WPALIVE.tv.

About World Pool Association

ABOUT THE WORLD POOL ASSOCIATION (WPA) Founded in 1987, the WPA is the international governing body for Pool, representing federations from six continents. A founding member of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the WPA is committed to fair play, global development, and excellence in cue sports and sets world standard rules, sanctions international competition, and publishes official global rankings, ensuring the integrity and consistency of the sport worldwide.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wFIbfoqpnQI