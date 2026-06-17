Dstillery Brings Predictive AI Audiences to Microsoft Media Marketplace as Launch Partner

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dstillery, a leading predictive AI audience targeting company, today announced the availability of its AI-powered audiences in Microsoft Advertising’s Media Marketplace as a launch partner for the new self-service deal discovery platform.

Through the marketplace, advertisers can more easily discover, plan, and activate curated omnichannel media packages across more than 30 demand-side platforms via streamlined deal-activation workflows, expediting the path to scalable, premium media from 1,400 direct publishers, including access to over 30% of all streaming inventory.

As an audience partner within the marketplace, Dstillery enables advertisers to pair predictive AI-powered audiences with premium curated inventory packages across CTV, video, display, and native – helping buyers move from audience discovery to campaign activation more efficiently.

“By bringing Dstillery’s predictive AI audiences into one of the largest programmatic marketplaces as a launch partner, we’re making it easier for marketers to combine advanced audience intelligence with the best omnichannel inventory directly within the platforms and workflows they already use,” said Jennifer Zeghibe, Senior Director of Partnerships at Dstillery.

“Media Marketplace was built to simplify access to scalable premium inventory while giving advertisers greater flexibility in how they activate campaigns,” said Erik Zamkoff at Microsoft Advertising. “With Dstillery’s predictive AI audiences available within the Marketplace, buyers can more easily align audience strategy with curated omnichannel deal packages across participating DSPs.”

Media Marketplace provides buyers with streamlined access to curated omnichannel inventory packages from Microsoft-owned properties and premium publishers worldwide. The platform enables advertisers, agencies, and curation teams to browse always-on deals and activate campaigns more efficiently within their preferred DSPs using integrated deal IDs.

Dstillery’s audiences are powered by its proprietary multimodal AI, which learns across web journeys, CTV signals, search behavior, and purchase intent signals to build a unified understanding of consumer behavior and predict campaign outcomes. Through Microsoft Media Marketplace, advertisers can activate these audiences alongside curated premium inventory packages at scale across global omnichannel environments.

In addition to its participation in Microsoft Advertising’s Media Marketplace, Dstillery’s agentic AI advertising platform, DS-1, is also available in Microsoft Teams via the Microsoft Marketplace. DS-1 enables users to discover, build, and activate audiences through a conversational AI interface integrated into their existing workflow.

ABOUT DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the leading predictive AI audience targeting company, helping marketers reach exactly the right audience for every digital campaign. Powered by multimodal AI and its agentic platform, DS-1, Dstillery enables precise audience targeting at scale, simplifying workflows and driving superior campaign outcomes.

Dstillery’s predictive models learn across data modalities – including web journeys, CTV signals, search signals, purchase intent signals, and more – to build a robust understanding of a brand’s best customers and activate high-performing audiences across programmatic and social channels.

For more than a decade, Dstillery has set the standard for AI-driven audience solutions, backed by award-winning data science and a growing portfolio of 25 patents. To learn more, visit www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .