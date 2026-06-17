Betches Signs with Creative Artists Agency for Representation

CAA will leverage Betches’ massive cultural authority to unlock new opportunities and premium global partnerships across entertainment verticals including television, film, and live events

CAA’s representation will focus on scaling Betches’ deep library of proven original entertainment in addition to its fast-growing roster of in-house comedy creators and co-founders Aleen Dreksler, Jordana Abraham, and Sami Sage

The move marks a strategic new chapter as Betches evolves from digital pioneer to entertainment and comedy industry leader





NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betches , the leading entertainment brand for millennial and Gen Z women, announced that the company has signed with leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation across key entertainment and media verticals.

CAA’s representation will focus on seamlessly translating and elevating Betches’ creator-led and social-first dominance into traditional entertainment spaces including linear television, streaming, film, live experiences, global brand partnerships, and more. CAA will partner closely with the company’s internal teams to package the brand’s established portfolio of in-house comedy creators, top podcasts, and original programming slate, including hit franchises like U Up?, Mention It All, and Style Therapy. The agency will also identify new opportunities for top-tier advertising partners to integrate into the expanding Betches ecosystem.

Aleen Dreksler, CEO and co-founder, Betches, said: “CAA is the gold standard for global talent and brand representation in Hollywood, and signing with them is a natural next step as we expand the Betches Cinematic Universe and continue to invest in our creators and drive the cultural conversation. We are operating at our highest cultural and commercial velocity, and this partnership with CAA is designed to accelerate our impact, creating unparalleled industry exposure for Betches across the evolving entertainment landscape.”

This year, Betches celebrates 15 years at the forefront of creator-driven entertainment as the unapologetic, definitive voice for millennial and Gen Z women who grew up on the internet. More than a milestone, 2026 marks an important chapter in the brand’s evolution into an entertainment and comedy powerhouse reaching nearly one in two women in the US.

Company LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Michelle Ciciyasvili

michelle@betches.com

About Betches

Betches is the leading entertainment destination for Millennial and Gen Z women, offering premium content across social, video, podcast, editorial, and immersive experiences. For 15 years, Betches has been the premier comedic voice for women, with a proven track record for launching A-list talent and driving digital culture through its collaborative writers’ room approach to content development. Backed by a team of brilliant creators, Betches’ powerful online presence generates over 540M monthly views across all channels, successfully reaching nearly one in two women across the United States.

Betches partners with blue-chip brands looking to connect with women through cultural relevance. In 2023, Betches was acquired by LBG Media, the owner of the leading global media brand LADbible Group .

For more information, visit www.betches.com

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