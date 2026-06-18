Betches Unveils Expanded Slate Including First-Ever Original Scripted Comedy Series

Betches debuts its first scripted long-form comedy social series, 'SISTERS'

Betches Style taps Tan France for the return of its hit series ‘STYLE THERAPY’

Betches Sports sets ‘BENCHED,’ a brand-new interview show hosted by sports content creator Lucy Rohden



NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betches , the leading entertainment destination for millennial and Gen Z women, today announced a major expansion of its original IP ecosystem, packed with binge-worthy formats, scripted comedies, and the funniest talent online — built for the way audiences actually consume entertainment today.

This year, Betches celebrates fifteen years at the forefront of creator-driven entertainment as the unapologetic, definitive voice for millennial and Gen Z women who grew up on the internet. More than a milestone amid a fragmented media landscape, 2026 marks an important chapter in the brand’s evolution into an entertainment and comedy powerhouse reaching nearly 1 in 2 women in the US.

Aleen Dreksler, CEO and Co-founder, Betches, said: When my co-founders and I started Betches fifteen years ago, we simply craved a place where young women could laugh, figure themselves out, and find real community. Today, we connect with nearly half the women in the US, evolving from a digital women’s media brand into a global cinematic universe with deep comedic roots. I’m so proud of our expanded slate, our brilliant and hilarious creators, and I look forward to continuing to lead the charge in social-first entertainment.

The upcoming programming and original IP slate includes:

SISTERS (New flagship scripted series drops this summer): Based on Betches’ viral sketch series, SISTERS is Betches’ first-ever episodic comedy series that proves you never outgrow your family. Developed by and starring homegrown Betches comedy stars Tess Tregellas and Madeline Mahoney, the show’s debut season will be distributed across Betches’ Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

(New flagship scripted series drops this summer): Based on Betches’ viral sketch series, SISTERS is Betches’ first-ever episodic comedy series that proves you never outgrow your family. Developed by and starring homegrown Betches comedy stars Tess Tregellas and Madeline Mahoney, the show’s debut season will be distributed across Betches’ , , and . STYLE THERAPY (Returning hit franchise): Style Therapy is where fashion lovers can lie back on the metaphorical couch and unpack their fashion struggles. This season, designer, fashion guru, and television personality Tan France will diagnose fashion dilemmas, prescribe outfit fixes, and work through deep wardrobe issues. Style Therapy is distributed across Betches Style , TikTok , and YouTube Shorts .

(Returning hit franchise): Style Therapy is where fashion lovers can lie back on the metaphorical couch and unpack their fashion struggles. This season, designer, fashion guru, and television personality Tan France will diagnose fashion dilemmas, prescribe outfit fixes, and work through deep wardrobe issues. Style Therapy is distributed across , , and . BENCHED (New original social show coming this summer): Benched is a comedy interview show under the Betches Sports vertical, hosted by digital sports creator Lucy Rohden. Athletes will answer a series of questions that challenge them to drop their guard and bring their most authentic, unfiltered selves to the table. Benched will be distributed on Betches Sports' Instagram and TikTok , as well as YouTube Shorts .





Additionally, Betches will continue to expand on its decade-long collaborative relationship with comedian, author, and podcast host Jared Freid, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to stand-up comedy and its position as a talent incubator, with more to be announced this fall.

Company LinkedIn Media Contact:

Michelle Ciciyasvili

michelle@betches.com





About Betches

Betches is the leading entertainment destination for Millennial and Gen Z women, offering premium content across social, video, podcast, editorial, and immersive experiences. For 15 years, Betches has been the premier comedic voice for women, with a proven track record for launching A-list talent and driving digital culture through its collaborative writers’ room approach to content development. Backed by a team of brilliant creators, Betches’ powerful online presence generates over 540M monthly views across all channels, successfully reaching nearly one in two women across the United States.

Betches partners with blue-chip brands looking to connect with women through cultural relevance. In 2023, Betches was acquired by LBG Media, the owner of the leading global media brand LADbible Group .