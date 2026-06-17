thINK Ahead 2026 to Unite Canon Production Inkjet Leaders for Three Days of Breakthrough Innovation and Industry Collaboration

Boca Raton, FL, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- thINK, an independent community of Canon production inkjet customers, today announced the return of thINK Ahead 2026, taking place July 13–15, 2026, at The Boca Raton. Now in its 12th year, thINK Ahead has become one of the print industry’s premier inkjet user events, bringing together Canon production inkjet customers, partners, and industry leaders from across the Americas for three days of strategic insight, hands-on technology experiences, education, and networking.

This year’s event will spotlight the future of production print through AI-focused educational sessions, executive-led discussions, live technology demonstrations, and the highly anticipated U.S. unveiling of the next-generation varioPRESS iV7. Attendees will gain practical strategies, explore emerging technologies, and connect with peers and experts shaping the future of production inkjet.

Setting the tone for the event, thINK Ahead 2026 will feature keynote speaker Jon Taffer — internationally recognized hospitality expert, entrepreneur, television personality, and host of Paramount Network’s hit show Bar Rescue. Taffer has spent nearly four decades shaping how businesses create exceptional customer experiences, drive operational excellence, and build high-performing teams. Known for his no-holds-barred approach to transforming struggling businesses into thriving destinations, Taffer is also a New York Times bestselling author, creator, executive producer, and sought-after business strategist who has advised thousands of businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

At thINK Ahead 2026, Taffer will translate his decades of turnaround expertise into actionable strategies for the production print community. His keynote will challenge attendees to break through operational stagnation, optimize workflows, strengthen leadership culture, and embrace the forward-thinking mindset required to compete and grow in today’s evolving marketplace. The General Session will also feature a Canon executive update covering the technologies, trends, and initiatives influencing the future of production print and Canon’s latest production inkjet advancements.

Educational programming will deliver practical guidance on the technologies, trends, and business challenges reshaping the production print landscape. Through expert-led breakout sessions and interactive workshops, attendees will explore topics including AI-powered RFP development, AI governance, cybersecurity preparedness, operational cost optimization, and the impact of USPS postal regulations. Additional sessions are offered to help print service providers adapt to industry change, uncover new opportunities, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

“thINK Ahead continues to be one of the most valuable opportunities for Canon production inkjet customers to come together, exchange ideas, and learn from one another,” said Chris Wells, President of thINK. “We are excited to welcome the industry back to Boca Raton for what promises to be our most dynamic event yet — one filled with meaningful conversations, breakthrough technologies, and insights attendees can immediately apply within their organizations.”

Attendees will also gain firsthand access to Canon’s latest production inkjet technologies through demonstrations and immersive tours of the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center, as well as wide format workflow solutions. Featured technologies will include the ColorStream, ProStream, and varioPRINT iX3200 and varioPRINT iX1700 presses, showcasing solutions designed to enhance productivity, automation, print quality, and application versatility.

One of the event’s most anticipated moments will be the U.S. unveiling and live demonstrations of the next-generation varioPRESS iV7, offering attendees an early look at Canon’s newest B2+ sheetfed inkjet innovation.

The thINK Ahead Partner Pavilion will serve as a hub for collaboration and solution discovery, featuring a record-setting roster of more than 40 Canon production inkjet partners—the highest level of partner participation in the event’s history. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore technologies, software, and services designed to help print providers improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and expand revenue opportunities. The pavilion will also host thINK Theater presentations focused on emerging trends, customer success stories, and practical business strategies.

In addition to educational sessions and technology showcases, thINK Ahead 2026 will offer multiple networking opportunities through curated community events, including the Opening Reception in the Exhibit Hall, the Boca Royale reception, and a morning fun walk designed to encourage peer engagement across the production print community.

“This year’s thINK Ahead event will be our most exciting yet,” said Pete Kowalczuk, Executive Vice President of Canon U.S.A., Inc. and thINK Board Member. “As we continue expanding our production print customer community across the Americas, thINK Ahead 2026 provides a unique opportunity to showcase Canon’s latest innovations, strengthen customer collaboration, and give attendees early access to the technologies and strategies shaping the next generation of production print.”

To learn more about thINK Ahead 2026, visit thINKForum.com.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon U.S.A. is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

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