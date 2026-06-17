UNCLE Credit Union Named a San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Top Workplace by the San Francisco Chronicle for the fifth consecutive year. This award is based entirely on employee feedback and reflects UNCLE’s continued focus on creating a workplace where employees feel supported, valued, and connected to meaningful work.

Serving members across the East Bay and Central Valley, UNCLE Credit Union offers a range of career opportunities designed to support professional growth and work-life balance. Across all roles, employees are united with a shared purpose of helping members and communities achieve financial well-being.

“Our people are the foundation of everything we do,” said Harold Roundtree, President and CEO of UNCLE. “Earning this recognition for the fifth year in a row reflects the care our employees show our members and the commitment they bring to the communities we serve every day. I am grateful for the team behind this achievement.”

UNCLE’s culture is grounded in collaboration, inclusion, and connection across teams and locations. “At UNCLE, we’ve built more than a workplace, we’ve built a community,” said April Ingram, SVP/Chief People Officer. “We support one another in our work and take time to celebrate together, which keeps our culture strong and engaging.”

The Top Workplaces award is administered by Energage and is based on confidential survey data measuring key aspects of workplace culture. UNCLE Credit Union remains committed to fostering an environment where employees can grow, contribute, and make a positive impact for the members and communities it serves.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $750 million, full-service financial institution serving over 36,000 members. Headquartered in Livermore, CA, the credit union offers the benefits of membership to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has five financial centers and one Wealth Management office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.