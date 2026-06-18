New Crypto: AlphaPepe Presale Secures Azbit CEX Partnership as XRP Price Prediction Eyes $5

MONACO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto attention is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced its Azbit CEX partnership, marking the first confirmed centralized exchange partnership in its launch preparation phase. The presale has raised $1.62 million, the holder count has passed 9,500, and the team has also confirmed that more CEX partnerships are underway, including higher-tier exchange updates to be revealed later.





The Azbit partnership gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as XRP price prediction headlines continue to track the $5 target, with bullish scenarios depending on ETF inflows, institutional adoption, payment-network growth, and stronger market sentiment.

AlphaPepe Secures Azbit CEX Partnership

AlphaPepe securing its Azbit CEX partnership marks a new launch-facing milestone for the project. The announcement gives the presale its first confirmed centralized exchange relationship, shifting attention from presale traction alone toward exchange preparation and future public market access.

The Azbit partnership matters because it gives AlphaPepe a clearer route into the exchange rollout phase. A confirmed CEX relationship can expand visibility beyond the presale audience, place the project in front of more traders, and give the community a more defined view of how the launch preparation roadmap is developing.

The team has also announced that more CEX partnerships are underway, including higher-tier exchange updates planned for future reveals. Online community speculation has also pointed to possible top-five exchange ambitions in the future, although the team has not confirmed any such listing and has only stated that more CEX partnership updates are underway.

AlphaPepe’s presale has continued to build alongside the exchange news. The project has now raised $1.62 million, passed 9,500 holders, and recorded whale activity in the presale as larger buyers continue entering before the next launch milestones arrive.

Product development also remains part of the broader launch preparation story. AlphaSwap Early Access is already live across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap routers, while additional AI agent developments for AlphaSwap are now underway.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before the token reaches exchanges. Combined with the Azbit CEX partnership, more CEX partnerships underway, $1.62 million raised, 9,500+ holders, whale activity, AlphaSwap progress, and instant token delivery, AlphaPepe is entering a more defined exchange-readiness phase than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

XRP Price Prediction Eyes $5

The XRP price prediction debate continues to focus on whether XRP can reach $5 under stronger market conditions. Bullish cases usually depend on spot ETF inflows, deeper institutional adoption , broader use of XRP-related payment infrastructure, and improved crypto market liquidity.

The $5 XRP price prediction remains a bullish scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with the Azbit CEX partnership announced, more exchange partnerships underway, $1.62 million raised, 9,500+ holders, whale activity in the presale, and additional AlphaSwap AI agent development now moving forward.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching XRP price prediction targets. The Azbit CEX partnership has been announced, more CEX partnerships are underway, and the team has signaled that higher-tier exchange updates will be revealed later.

The $5 XRP price prediction shows how institutional adoption, ETF demand, and payment-network growth continue to shape major altcoin narratives. But AlphaPepe’s roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with exchange preparation, presale growth, whale activity, AlphaSwap development, and audit completion all moving before public trading begins.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has secured its first CEX partnership, raised $1.62 million, passed 9,500 holders, seen whale activity, and continued building AlphaSwap with additional AI agent developments underway. The Azbit announcement marks the first confirmed exchange step, with more CEX partnership reveals still ahead.

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FAQs

What is the best crypto presale?

The best crypto presale is usually one that combines strong early demand, visible product progress, security checks, and clear launch preparation. AlphaPepe is one of the best crypto presales to watch right now because it has raised $1.62 million, passed 9,500 holders, announced its Azbit CEX partnership, recorded whale activity, continued AlphaSwap development, and confirmed that more CEX partnership updates are underway.

What is XRP Price Prediction?

XRP Price Prediction refers to market forecasts that estimate where XRP could trade based on ETF inflows, institutional adoption, payment-network usage, regulatory clarity, liquidity conditions, and broader crypto sentiment. The $5 target remains a bullish forecast scenario and is not guaranteed.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer and faster. AlphaSwap Early Access supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap routers, while additional AI agent developments for AlphaSwap are underway.

AlphaPepe has announced its Azbit CEX partnership, raised $1.62 million, passed 9,500 holders, recorded whale activity in the presale, and completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit. The team has also confirmed that more CEX partnerships are underway, including higher-tier exchange updates planned for future reveals.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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