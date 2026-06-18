Fortude advances AI-driven automated regression testing with Fortest

Melbourne, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortude has significantly augmented Fortest with AI-powered capabilities, to support all major ERPs including Infor CloudSuite and Microsoft Dynamics 365. This evolution shifts Fortest into a smarter, more autonomous product designed to help global businesses fast-track testing cycles while reducing maintenance overhead.

Many global companies are currently utilizing AI-enabled Fortest, and they are already reporting significant improvements in their test cycles, including 90% testing accuracy and a drastic reduction in scripting time from 12 hours to just 15 minutes.

The newly introduced AI capabilities include:

Automatic test script generation based on real user actions, eliminating the need for manual scripting.

Self-healing tests that automatically adapt to changes in the application, ensuring testing continues without interruptions.

AI-powered release analysis for Infor users, which identifies areas likely to be impacted by updates and helps teams prepare in advance.

Enterprise-grade security, with encrypted management of sensitive data within the Azure environment.

“The integration of AI into Fortest represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver scalable and secure digital solutions,” said Harshana Kuruppu - Vice President - Product and Automation at Fortude. “By moving toward autonomous test automation, we are enabling organizations to shift from a reactive approach to regression testing to a proactive practice that supports both speed and reliability.”

With these AI enhancements, Fortest strengthens its position as a scalable, enterprise-ready regression testing platform built to support continuous innovation in complex ERP ecosystems.

About Fortude

Fortude is a global digital solutions company. We work with businesses to modernize ERP, harness data and AI, automate processes, and build cloud-enabled operations that are smarter, faster, and more resilient. That’s how we turn technology into real business impact.

Serving over 120 organizations worldwide, we combine deep domain expertise with strong platform capabilities across ecosystems such as Infor and Microsoft. From transformation foundations to next-generation innovation, we deliver digital solutions that matter.

For more information, visit fortude.co

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