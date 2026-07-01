Fortude recognized as Microsoft ‘Fabric Featured Partner’, reinforcing expertise in data analytics

New York, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortude, a global digital solutions company, has been recognized as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, a designation verified by Microsoft engineering and awarded to a select few partners with a proven track record of successful Fabric implementations. This builds on Fortude’s Microsoft Analytics on Azure specialization achieved last September, reinforcing its position as a go-to partner for enterprises modernizing their data foundations across the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Fortude’s Fabric engagements span the full data and AI transformation journey. In a recent project, Fortude helped a large global apparel manufacturer for brands including Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein, consolidate fragmented data onto Microsoft Fabric, establishing a unified data foundation that now powers operational analytics and supports AI-ready transformation. In Australia, the company partnered with a leading brand distributor to address siloed processes and limited data visibility - building a unified enterprise analytics platform using Microsoft Fabric on top of a data & AI strategic roadmap.

“This recognition reflects the value our customers see firsthand. We work with organizations to understand their data landscape, define a practical strategy, and build the right data and analytics foundation to support their business goals and AI ambitions. Microsoft Fabric represents a significant shift in how enterprises can unify and scale their data capabilities. Our satisfaction comes from helping our customers navigate that journey, establishing trusted, governed platforms that help them get meaningful business value from their data, and accelerate AI adoption with confidence” said Madushan Dahanayake, Head of Data & AI at Fortude. He added “Fortude’s Fabric Featured Partner status reflects hands-on delivery experience helping enterprises make this shift, both strategically and at scale using Microsoft Fabric.”

Fragmented data estates are fast becoming a strategic liability. As AI moves from pilot to production, organizations need data platforms that are unified, governed, and AI-ready. Microsoft Fabric addresses this directly by unifying every aspect of the data and analytics lifecycle; from data ingestion and engineering to warehousing, real-time analytics, data science, business intelligence, governance, and AI; all within a single operating model.

The company holds Solutions Partner designations across Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure, alongside the Fabric Featured Partner status, together reflecting validated capability across the core pillars of modern cloud and data architecture.

About Fortude

Fortude is a global digital solutions company. We work with businesses to modernize ERP, harness data and AI, automate processes, and build cloud-enabled operations that are smarter, faster, and more resilient. That’s how we turn technology into real business impact.

Serving over 120 organizations worldwide, we combine deep domain expertise with strong platform capabilities across ecosystems such as Infor and Microsoft. From transformation foundations to next-generation innovation, we deliver digital solutions that matter.

For more information, visit fortude.co

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