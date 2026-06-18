Zelluna ASA: Disclosure of large shareholding

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Zelluna ASA (the "Company") on 18 June 2026 regarding the total allocation of 3,143,958 new shares in the Company in a private placement and a retail offering, consisting of 2,972,973 new shares in the private placement and 170,985 new shares in the retail offering through Nordnet Bank AB.

Inven2 AS holds 1,439,325 shares in the Company, corresponding to 4.9% of the total number of shares and votes in the Company following the issuance of the new shares. Consequently, the shareholding of Inven2 AS has crossed below the 5% threshold pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.