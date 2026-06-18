Aurora Mobile and AI Storm Enter into Business Partnership to Advance AI-Powered Customer Operations in Japan

TOKYO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its Japanese subsidiary, Aurora Mobile Japan K.K., has entered into a business partnership with AI Storm Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market: 3719) ("AI Storm") to jointly advance AI-powered customer operations and digital transformation initiatives in the Japanese market.





(Visual from AI Storm's official website illustrating its vision for AI-driven digital transformation.)

As part of this collaboration, Aurora Mobile has launched an implementation and verification project for its flagship AI products, EngageLab and GPTBots.ai, within the live business environment of Nippon Telesystem Co., Ltd. ("NTS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of AI Storm. By combining Aurora Mobile's global technology capabilities with AI Storm's established business foundation in Japan, the two companies aim to support Japanese enterprises in improving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience through practical AI applications.

The Context: Moving AI from "Tools" to "Real Business Value"

Japan's contact center and BPO industries are facing structural challenges, including labor shortages and increasingly sophisticated customer needs. For enterprises, the key challenge has shifted from whether to adopt AI tools to how to embed AI into real business workflows and generate measurable business value.

Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of stable messaging delivery, customer engagement, marketing technology (MarTech), and advanced AI solutions for many global enterprises. Through this partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its robust infrastructure and expertise in supporting massive daily customer interactions, with the NTS verification project as the first step, to provide AI solutions for Japan's service industry that improve operational efficiency while enhancing customer experience.

Product Portfolio: "Connect, Engage, Act with AI" Aurora Mobile empowers enterprises to translate AI capabilities into real business actions through its "Connect, Engage, Act with AI" approach:

EngageLab is the Company's AI-first customer engagement platform that leverages unified customer data and AI agents to enable seamless customer support across multiple channels, including SMS, email, AppPush, WebPush, WhatsApp, and LINE. By optimizing customer touchpoints, EngageLab helps businesses build stronger customer relationships.



is the Company's AI-first customer engagement platform that leverages unified customer data and AI agents to enable seamless customer support across multiple channels, including SMS, email, AppPush, WebPush, WhatsApp, and LINE. By optimizing customer touchpoints, EngageLab helps businesses build stronger customer relationships. GPTBots.ai is the Company's enterprise AI agent and workflow platform that connects knowledge, context, workflows, and AI execution to deliver real business outcomes for customer service and operational scenarios.





"We are pleased to begin discussions with AI Storm regarding our business expansion in Japan," said Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile. "Our goal is not merely to replace human labor with AI, but to harness the power of AI to 'redefine customer relationships.' By combining Aurora Mobile's technology with AI Storm's local execution capabilities, we look forward to helping Japanese enterprises elevate their AI implementation from the Proof of Concept (PoC) stage to real-world Production, creating long-term value for enterprise customers."

Aurora Mobile will continue to deepen its collaboration with AI Storm, using the NTS verification project as a first step to further advance AI-powered customer operations in the Japanese market.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

For more information, please contact: marketing@engagelab.com

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.

For more information, please contact: marketing@gptbots.ai

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e5e7141-5585-4ca3-8824-f541c7c45764