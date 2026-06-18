Arianne Phosphate Successfully Completes Pilot Scale Purified Phosphoric Acid Production with Travertine Technologies

SAGUENAY, Quebec, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arianne Phosphate Inc (the “Company” or “Arianne”) (TSX VENTURE: DAN; OTCQB: DRRSF; FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing it’s Lac à Paul project in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the production of purified phosphoric acid (“PPA”) with its partner Travertine Technologies. As announced in November of 2025, the companies partnered by way of an MoU to test the ability of producing PPA by combining Travertine’s proprietary process with Arianne’s high-purity phosphate concentrate and, subsequently, signed the joint-venture framework agreement earlier this month (see Press Release dated June 2, 2026).

Following the establishment of the partnership, Arianne provided samples of its phosphate concentrate to be processed at Travertine’s facility in Boulder, Colorado. Pilot scale testing was successfully performed demonstrating proof of concept on the process and production of a high-quality PPA. Further, Travertine has demonstrated that over 95% of the sulphur used in the process of making PPA can be recaptured and recycled, providing a virtually closed loop system. The PPA produced using the process met specifications required for LFP batteries as well as other technical-grade applications.

“These results are extremely encouraging as Arianne looks to move downstream and become a producer of purified phosphoric acid,” said Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives at Arianne Phosphate. “Growing demand driven by the deployment of LFP batteries, coupled with increased geopolitical uncertainties, is driving the West to question its access to this vital material and look for alternatives. Having the only permitted phosphate project in the West, the advanced nature of our phosphate mining project coupled with the ability to transform our concentrate into PPA will provide an alternative to the current supply challenge. Further, working with Travertine has allowed us to produce PPA in a more environmentally friendly way, removing the phosphogypsum waste and reducing the OpEx associated with the sulphur requirement used in the traditional process for producing PPA.”

Phosphate has historically been understood as an agricultural commodity due to its use in fertilizer. Beyond this, however, some higher quality phosphates are used in the production of purified phosphoric acid, an ingredient required in the production of food, pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors. Adding to the demand for PPA has been the rapid ascent of the lithium-iron-phosphate (“LFP”) battery due to its use in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Like most battery technologies, and the critical minerals required for them, China dominates LFP production and, as the West continues to rapidly adopt and rely on the LFP, production from other geographies will be necessary.

Encouraged by the results of its pilot scale testing with Travertine, Arianne entered into an option agreement for a facility to house a demonstration plant (see Press Release dated April 21, 2026) where it will produce greater volumes of PPA. The facility will be the only Canadian-based producer of PPA and is expected to receive considerable interest from potential customers looking to reduce single-supply risk.

“Travertine was founded to eliminate the sulfur bottleneck and the sulfate waste problem inherent in the production of critical minerals, starting with phosphate,” said Laura Lammers, Founder and CEO of Travertine. “As we have just demonstrated, the combination of Arianne’s high-purity, low contaminant phosphate concentrate, with our innovative, sulfur-free process, results in the production of a PPA ideally suited for the rapidly growing market, including the LFP battery supply chain. Our core technology recycles sulfuric acid and virtually eliminates phosphogypsum waste, turning an environmental liability into decarbonized building materials.”

The companies are now working to advance the demonstration plant, working with potential partners as well as end-users of the product.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate (“Arianne Phosphate Inc.”) (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013).

About Travertine:

Travertine was founded in 2022 to solve one or the most pressing problems in the mining industry: producing vital elements without creating mountains of waste. Their proprietary electrochemical technology completely converts phosphate ore concentrate into valuable products – phosphoric acid, cementitious materials, and co-produced critical elements – closing the loop between the extraction and construction industries for cleaner chemical production. Their gypsum-free, solvent-free process will become the standard for next generation, cleaner purified phosphoric acid production. To learn more, visit www.travertinetech.com.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Technical Info Raphael Gaudreault Brian Ostroff Chief Operating Officer Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives Tel.: 418-590-1318 Tel.: 514-928-9952 raphael.gaudreault@arianne-inc.com brian.ostroff@arianne-inc.com



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Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: unforeseen delays in the execution of the definitive agreements in connection with the credit facility extension or in obtaining regulatory approval; inability to complete the credit facilities extension by the Closing Date; volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, the material terms of the credit facility extension having been agreed to by the parties, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.