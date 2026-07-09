Arianne Phosphate Delivers Purified Phosphoric Acid Samples

SAGUENAY, Quebec, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arianne Phosphate Inc (the “Company” or “Arianne”) (TSX VENTURE: DAN; OTCQB: DRRSF; FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing it’s Lac à Paul project in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has shipped samples of purified phosphoric acid (“PPA”) to potential customers for testing. The samples shipped were successfully produced at pilot scale (see Press Release dated June 18, 2026) by combining Arianne’s high-purity, low-contaminant phosphate concentrate with Travertine Technologies’ (the “Partnership”) proprietary process for producing PPA while allowing for the recapture of the sulphuric acid used in the process.

Internal testing of the PPA produced met specifications required for the product’s use in various technical applications including LFP batteries. Following this milestone, samples have now been sent to potential customers for their assessment. These first samples of PPA were sent to companies covering three separate industries: a CAM (cathode active material) producer for ultimate use in LFP batteries, a diversified industrial chemicals producer that uses PPA for water treatment and pulp & paper applications and a specialized liquid fertilizer producer. The testing that will be performed is the first step in the qualification process required in securing commercial contracts for the product.

“With demand running high for new sources of PPA, there was a lot of interest in receiving our samples,” said Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives at Arianne Phosphate. “Surging demand from newer applications such as the LFP, coupled with the existing demands from the pharmaceutical, agricultural, electronics and food industries have made the procurement of PPA vital. At the same time, geopolitical tensions have squeezed access to important materials and caused a re-think of traditional supply chains. Arianne currently has the only permitted phosphate mine in the West and understands how strategically important its development is. To that end, we continue to make significant progress with groups like Travertine and other ‘like-minded’ government, corporate and financial partners to advance the development of our Lac à Paul project.”

By sending samples to companies in diverse industries, the Arianne-Travertine partnership can demonstrate its ability to address supply concerns that are affecting many businesses. Further, these companies are North American based and looking for Western-sourced materials. Concurrent with the testing of the PPA that will be occurring over the coming weeks, the Partnership will be advancing its work towards a demonstration plant (see Press Release dated April 21, 2026) that will be able to produce greater quantities of material for additional companies to work with. Ultimately, Arianne is looking to provide the West with the PPA it needs to meet growing demands and, can do so from geopolitically advantaged Canada.

“Purified phosphoric acid is a critical commodity with fast growing demand outpacing global production,” said Travertine’s CEO, Laura Lammers. “Our proprietary sulfur, solvent-free process produces high-purity phosphoric acid but with a lower cost and a much smaller environmental impact. Canada holds a wealth of strategically critical phosphate resources yet has not mined phosphate since 2013 nor produced downstream phosphate products since 2019. We believe Arianne Phosphate is best positioned to fill this void with its Lac a Paul deposit. In partnership, Travertine and Arianne will advance Canadian phosphate production in a way that best respects and protects Canada’s uniquely pristine natural environment while addressing the West’s urgent needs for purified acid.”

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate (“Arianne Phosphate Inc.”) (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013).

About Travertine:

Travertine was founded in 2022 to solve one or the most pressing problems in the mining industry: producing vital elements without creating mountains of waste. Their proprietary electrochemical technology completely converts phosphate ore concentrate into valuable products – phosphoric acid, cementitious materials, and co-produced critical elements – closing the loop between the extraction and construction industries for cleaner chemical production. Their gypsum-free, solvent-free process will become the standard for next generation, cleaner purified phosphoric acid production. To learn more, visit www.travertinetech.com.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Technical Info Raphael Gaudreault Brian Ostroff Chief Operating Officer Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives Tel.: 418-590-1318 Tel.: 514-928-9952 raphael.gaudreault@arianne-inc.com brian.ostroff@arianne-inc.com



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Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: unforeseen delays in the execution of the definitive agreements in connection with the credit facility extension or in obtaining regulatory approval; inability to complete the credit facilities extension by the Closing Date; volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, the material terms of the credit facility extension having been agreed to by the parties, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.