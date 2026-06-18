Treace Announces First Surgical Case with the HyperPlate™ XM Dynamic Compression Locking Implant System

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities, today announced the successful completion of the first case utilizing its HyperPlate™ XM Dynamic Compression Locking Implant.

HyperPlate™ fixation technology further advances the SpeedPlate® implant platform by incorporating FastPitch® locking screws into the titanium compression implants to deliver rapid insertion and dynamic compression across the fusion site with enhanced multiplanar strength and stability. The HyperPlate™ XM Dynamic Compression Locking Implant has been engineered with a versatile anatomic design featuring an ultra-low profile implant with multiple sizes to accommodate a wide range of midfoot and hindfoot procedures including talonavicular, calcaneocuboid, naviculocuneiform and tarsometatarsal fusion applications in addition to Evans calcaneal osteotomies. The HyperPlate™ XM system is complemented with new single-use, sterile instruments, including the GreatReleaseXM™ Rapid Release Instrument, specifically designed to facilitate efficient release and joint preparation of these larger midfoot and hindfoot joints.

Paul Dayton, DPM, of the Foot & Ankle Center of Iowa (Des Moines, Iowa) and a member of Treace’s Surgeon Advisory Board, performed the first case with the new HyperPlate™ XM implant. He commented, “Fusions of the larger joints of the midfoot and hindfoot can be challenging and have been associated with high non-union rates. The HyperPlate™ XM implant’s combination of locking screws and dynamic compression provides a highly stable construct with an anatomic shape designed to promote fusion in these larger midfoot and hindfoot applications. My first case was a talonavicular (TN) joint fusion and I was impressed with the streamlined insertion, anatomic fit, and the stability of the implants. Additionally, achieving complete soft-tissue release of the TN joint was significantly more efficient with the use of the new GreatReleaseXM™ Rapid Release Instrument.”

“The launch of HyperPlate™ XM implants marks another important step in the continued expansion of our market-leading bunion and midfoot portfolio,” said John T. Treace, CEO and Chairman of Treace. “As we highlighted earlier this year, we remain focused on expanding our procedural reach broadly throughout the foot and ankle. HyperPlate™ XM implants are an example of that strategy in action, providing surgeons with another innovative solution that complements our existing technologies and supports the growing adoption of our expanding portfolio. We believe HyperPlate™ XM implants, together with our SuperBite™ Compression Screws platform, strengthens our ability to participate in a larger addressable market, drive increased procedural utilization, and deepen customer engagement, while further advancing Treace as a comprehensive foot and ankle technology partner.













Full commercialization of the HyperPlate™ XM Dynamic Compression Locking Implant, along with a suite of complementary sterile instruments is anticipated in the third quarter of 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s: anticipated future product launches and the timing of such product launches, and expectations regarding incremental or accelerating procedure volumes, expanded servicing of surgeons’ needs, growing customer wallet share, and increased addressable market. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Treace Medical Concepts



Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of surgeons and bunion patients, Treace offers its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy procedures, namely the Nanoplasty® 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System, and the SpeedMTP® System. Treace continues to expand its footprint in the marketplace by extending its SpeedPlate® rapid compression implant platform to new applications, as well as providing surgeons with advanced digital solutions with its IntelliGuide® patient specific, pre-op planning and cut guide technology. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Dr. Paul Dayton is a paid consultant of the Company.

To learn more about Treace, connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

mhair@treace.net

(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

IR@treace.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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