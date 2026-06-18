QGold Launches Summer 2026 Exploration Campaign at Mine Centre

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its summer 2026 exploration campaign at its Mine Centre project located in Ontario, Canada. The program is anticipated to include detailed field mapping of auriferous veins, systematic channel sampling and targeted diamond drilling designed to advance and expand QGold's exploration pipeline.

The field mapping program is designed to identify and prioritize gold-bearing vein systems north and south of the Foley Mine. While certain veins in the area have been previously drill-tested, the majority remain untested. QGold intends to identify, map, clear and subsequently channel-sample these veins to expand its inventory of high-priority exploration targets.

In parallel, the Company will continue to drill-test the strike and dip extensions of auriferous veins in the vicinity of the Foley Mine, where previous exploration has successfully identified gold mineralization. This work is expected to provide a stronger geological framework for follow-up drilling and target ranking across the broader Mine Centre land package.

The summer 2026 exploration campaign commenced last week with an initial field review and planning visit by Dr. Andreas Rompel, the chief operating officer and VP exploration of the Company, Jason Arnold, P.Geo. for Mine Centre, and Aaryn Hutchinson of Critical Discoveries. The site visit focused on validating priority areas, refining field protocols and preparing the program for an efficient start to summer exploration activities (Figs. 1, 2 and 3).

"We have only scratched the surface of the Mine Centre project," said Dr. Andy Rompel. "Through detailed field mapping, delineation of new gold-bearing veins and systematic channel sampling, we believe this campaign can generate a significantly expanded pipeline of drill-ready targets. To date, we have focused on only five veins; our objective is to increase that number meaningfully as the program advances."





Figure 1: Quartz vein exposed at McKenzie Gray.





Figure 2: Historical end of mining on the quartz vein at McKenzie Gray due to low gold prices - demonstrating potential upside.





Figure 3: Potential veins between Golden Star in the north and McKenzie Gray in the south. These potential veins are the target of this summer’s field mapping and sampling exercise.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, Pr.Sci.Nat., Chief Operating Officer, Vice President Exploration and a director of QGold, a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development and exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America. The Company is led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA - a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability and district-scale exploration potential.

QGold remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development and long-term shareholder value creation through the development and exploration of high-quality North American gold assets.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Tagliamonte

Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for its summer 2026 exploration campaign at the Mine Centre project, including in respect of its scope and anticipated results. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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