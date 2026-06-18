SolSource Solutions Expands Propel Solar and Battery Financing to Pennsylvania and Colorado

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolSource Solutions (“SolSource”) today announced that Propel, its simplified prepaid third-party ownership (TPO) financing product for residential solar and battery storage, is now available in Pennsylvania and Colorado.

The expansion builds on the previous launch of Propel in Arizona, Texas, Maine, and most California markets. Propel replaces payment escalators and hidden fees with a predictable, fixed payment structure. Through Propel, homeowners can prepay a long-term energy agreement using fixed-payment financing originated through TriBeam Financial, receive the value of federal tax credits through the structure, and have the option to purchase the system beginning after year five.

Over 180 independent installers now offer Propel across the platform's active markets, and SolSource continues to onboard new installers as it scales.

As with the initial launch, Propel is delivered with Enphase Energy as the exclusive provider of microinverter and battery hardware and premium support, and TriBeam Financial for point-of-sale financing through the Concert Finance Program.

SolSource will continue expanding Propel to additional states throughout 2026. Visit the SolSource website to learn more.

Executive and Partner Comments

Chris Couture, CEO of SolSource Solutions, said:

“The response to Propel since launch tells us that homeowners are hungry for financing that is simple and honest. Expanding into Pennsylvania and Colorado lets us bring fixed payments, transparent terms, and access to federal tax credit value to thousands more households. We are just getting started, and we will keep opening new states throughout 2026.”

Alexi Evriviades, CEO of TriBeam Financial, said:

“Even as the consumer 25D tax credit has come to an end, Propel is designed to preserve access to federal tax credit value through a commercial ownership structure,” said Alexi Evriviades, CEO of TriBeam Financial. “That helps homeowners in Pennsylvania and Colorado continue to see meaningful savings.”

Matt Mark, SVP of SunnyMac, said:

“Pennsylvania homeowners are careful buyers and Propel gives them every reason to say yes. The fixed monthly payment never escalates. Having the option to own the system after five years makes this an easy long-term decision.”

Ian Skor, CEO of Sandbox Solar, said:

“Colorado customers care about both value and reliability and Propel delivers on both. They get the full benefit of federal tax credits and premium Enphase hardware backed by real support, with none of the dealer fees that used to complicate every quote.”

About SolSource Solutions

SolSource is a residential solar and storage finance company dedicated to providing low-cost, transparent TPO financing solutions. SolSource partners with leading technology and capital providers to deliver a simplified TPO offering built on strong compliance and customer-service foundations.

About TriBeam Financial

TriBeam Financial operates a technology-driven point-of-sale lending platform connecting large sales channels to low-cost capital providers in the indirect consumer-lending space. While the platform accommodates multiple verticals, TriBeam's current focus is residential solar and home-energy improvement lending.

Contacts

SolSource Solutions Media Relations

support@gosolsource.com

TriBeam Financial Media Relations

media@beamfintech.com