SolSource Broadens Access to Propel Solar and Battery Financing to Additional Markets in California and Texas

MIAMI, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolSource Solutions (“SolSource”) today announced the expansion of Propel, its simplified prepaid third-party ownership (TPO) financing product for residential solar and battery storage, to additional markets in California and Texas.

The expansion builds on the June 18, 2026, launch of Propel in Colorado and Pennsylvania. The broadened coverage now allows customers in the Austin Energy utility district in Texas, and customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and 16 other utility districts in California, to access the benefits of Propel.

The Propel product replaces payment escalators and hidden fees with a predictable, fixed payment structure. Homeowners prepay a long-term energy agreement with cash or a fixed-payment loan originated through TriBeam Financial, a technology-driven point-of-sale lending platform, receive the value of federal tax credits, and have the option to own the system beginning after year five.

As with the initial launch, Propel is delivered with Enphase Energy as the exclusive provider of microinverter and battery hardware and premium support, Greentech Renewables for national distribution and installer support, and TriBeam Financial for point-of-sale financing.

SolSource will continue expanding Propel to additional states throughout 2026. Visit the SolSource website to learn more.

Executive Comments

Chris Couture, CEO of SolSource Solutions, said:

"California and Texas are two states where homeowners are deeply impacted by rising utility bills. Propel answers by allowing customers to take control of their own energy costs through acquiring solar and storage systems with fixed payments and no hidden fees. Bringing Propel to Austin Energy, LADWP, and 16 additional California districts opens the door for thousands more households. We are just getting started."

About SolSource Solutions

SolSource is a residential solar and storage finance company dedicated to providing low-cost, transparent TPO financing solutions. Launched nationwide in early 2026, SolSource partners with leading technology providers and distributors to deliver a simplified TPO offering built on strong compliance and customer-service foundations.

About TriBeam Financial

TriBeam Financial operates a technology-driven point-of-sale lending platform connecting large sales channels to low-cost capital providers in the indirect consumer-lending space. While the platform accommodates multiple verticals, TriBeam's current focus is residential solar and home-energy improvement lending.

Contacts

SolSource Solutions Media Relations

support@gosolsource.com

TriBeam Financial Media Relations

media@beamfintech.com