Zyter Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Most Prominent Use Cases in Agentic AI by Industry Report

Vienna, Virginia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter, an AI-driven enterprise workflow execution company supporting more than 44 million covered lives, today announced it was included in Gartner's June 2026 report, Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Most Prominent Use Cases in Agentic AI by Industry.

According to Gartner, "Agentic AI has moved into domain-specific, cross-system operational workforces that solve complex problems at enterprise scale using distributed, multimodal data." Gartner further notes that "Agentic AI unlocks business value and delivers insights directly to teams — bypassing traditional dashboards — but strong governance and auditability are essential to prevent mistakes and policy violations in regulated sectors like healthcare."

Zyter's approach includes breaking complex utilization management processes into coordinated jobs-to-be-done executed by an ecosystem of specialized AI agents, combining domain-specific reasoning, policy-aware decision support, clinical governance, and auditability to automate healthcare operations at enterprise scale.

As healthcare organizations seek to address growing administrative complexity driven by fragmented systems, unstructured clinical data, evolving medical policies, and increasing demands for speed, consistency, and compliance, the focus is shifting beyond isolated task automation toward coordinated workflow execution across enterprise systems, policies, and human decision-makers.

At Zyter, this challenge has shaped the company's approach to agentic AI. By combining specialized AI agents, enterprise workflows, governance frameworks, and human oversight into coordinated execution systems, Zyter helps healthcare organizations operationalize AI within mission-critical processes while maintaining accountability, auditability, and regulatory compliance.

"We believe the future of enterprise AI is not about a single model becoming smarter. It is about creating trusted execution systems that can coordinate domain expertise, enterprise workflows, policies, and human judgment at scale," said Sundar Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer of Zyter.

"Across healthcare and other industries, organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and focusing on how to operationalize AI within mission-critical workflows. Success increasingly depends on orchestration, governance, and accountability, not just model intelligence."

As organizations move AI initiatives into production, Zyter believes success increasingly depends on the ability to execute complex workflows with governance, accountability, and measurable business outcomes at scale.

For more information, please visit Zyter's website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Most Prominent Use Cases in Agentic AI by Industry, Kiumarse Zamanian, Aakanksha Bansal, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Ethan Cai, Christinem Tenneson, June 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zyter

Zyter provides a Vertical AI Execution Platform that modernizes how enterprises operate by driving measurable outcomes across complex workflows. Its three-layer architecture integrates Praxis™, an AI-powered workflow and outcomes engine that executes end-to-end enterprise processes; Symphony™, an AI orchestration control plane that governs execution across agents, systems, and human actions; and a Digital Transactional Core that connects existing enterprise systems. Together, these layers enable coordinated, policy-aware workflow execution with embedded intelligence, governance, and accountability. Zyter supports more than 44 million covered lives across health plans and healthcare organizations.