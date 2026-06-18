World’s Top Remote Technology Innovators Honored in 7th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoteTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced the winners of the 7th annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world’s most innovative companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. With a focus on innovation across collaboration, communication, productivity, security and AI, this year’s program received thousands of nominations spanning more than 15 countries, underscoring the global impact and continued evolution of the remote work landscape.

Remote and hybrid work have moved decisively from pandemic-era improvisation to a permanent fixture of how the modern enterprise operates. As organizations continue to refine their flexible work strategies and AI reshapes the productivity stack, the technologies powering distributed teams are advancing across collaboration, communication, security, employee experience and operational efficiency. This year’s RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading that evolution across categories including Digital Workplace, Messaging and Communication, Collaboration and Documentation, Sourcing and Recruiting, HR, Security, Artificial Intelligence and more.

“Remote and hybrid work are no longer being debated as a model, they are being optimized as the operating reality for a growing share of the global workforce, and the technologies that support distributed teams are now central to enterprise strategy rather than adjacent to it,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “This year’s field showed both real depth and meaningful evolution across every category we evaluated, with winners reflecting how seriously the industry is approaching the challenges of modern distributed work. Congratulations to every 2026 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winner.”

The 2026 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Benefits & HR

Time Tracking Solution of the Year: Hubstaff

Payroll Provider of the Year: Deel

Hybrid Workplace Management

Hybrid Work Solution of the Year: Leostream

Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year: Zentry Pass

Information Technology

IT Asset Management Solution of the Year: TRENDnet

Overall IT Management Platform of the Year: ZigiWave

Messaging & Communication

Team Messaging Solution of the Year: Brosix

Cloud Communication Platform of The Year: AVOXI Cloud Voice Platform, AVOXI

Overall Remote Communication Solution of the Year: EngagedlyFX

Onboarding & Performance Management

Overall Performance Management Company of the Year: Primalogik

Security

Overall Remote Work Security Solution of the Year: Cloudbrink

Sourcing and Recruiting

Freelancer Hiring Platform of the Year: Osdire

Technical Screening Solution of the Year: Woven

Teaching and Training

Employee Training Solution of the Year: Virbela

Virtual Office & Co-working

Overall Co-working Company of the Year: Destination Outpost

Leadership

Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year: Mitel Workflow Studio, Mitel

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards

Bryan@RemoteTechBreakthrough.com

949.529.4120