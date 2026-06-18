Braemont Capital Expands Team with the Addition of Daniel Grinnan and Will Olson

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braemont Capital (“Braemont” or the “Firm”), a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with companies at key inflection points to accelerate long-term growth and value creation, today announced the hiring of Daniel Grinnan as Managing Director and Will Olson as Vice President of Business Development, further strengthening Braemont's investment sourcing, execution and portfolio value creation capabilities.

“We are excited to welcome Daniel and Will to the team,” said Robert Covington, Founder and Managing Partner. “These additions come at an exciting moment for Braemont. As we continue to expand our portfolio and deepen our EFO Network, having Daniel's investment execution experience and Will's business development capabilities on the team gives us a meaningful edge in how we source and support companies. Both share the belief that relationships and trust are the real currency in this business – which is exactly what Braemont is built on.”

As Managing Director, Mr. Grinnan will be responsible for sourcing and executing new investments, while supporting the growth and oversight of Braemont’s portfolio companies. Mr. Grinnan joins Braemont from the Riverside Company, where he served as Principal and was responsible for originating, executing and managing investments across the firm’s core sectors. Earlier in his career, he was an Associate at Newstone Capital Partners and an Investment Banking Analyst at Raymond James. Mr. Grinnan earned his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a BBA and a BS from Southern Methodist University.

Mr. Olson, as Vice President, will focus on sourcing new investments, supporting strategic initiatives and M&A efforts across the Firm’s portfolio as well as helping further cultivate Braemont’s Entrepreneur & Family Office (“EFO”) Network. Prior to joining Braemont, Mr. Olson served as Vice President of Corporate Development at Vixxo Facility Solutions, a Braemont portfolio company. At Vixxo, he led strategic acquisition initiatives and helped build the company’s M&A function. Prior to that, he served as Head of M&A and Capital Markets at Farmers Business Network and advised private equity sponsors and corporate clients at Stax Inc. and EY-Parthenon. He holds a BS in Finance from Miami University.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs, family business owners, and management teams to capitalize on key growth catalysts. The firm employs a thematic investment strategy focused on high-growth opportunities where differentiated insights and experience provide a competitive advantage. The strategy leverages proprietary knowledge, deep industry expertise, and real-time market intelligence to guide sourcing, diligence, and value creation.

For Braemont media inquiries, please contact:

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier / Lindsay Barber

Braemont@gagnierfc.com