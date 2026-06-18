Meet Your Cosmic Crushes with New Refreshing Summer Drinks Available Today at Scooter’s Coffee®

OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight hot new flavors have entered the Scooter’s Coffee® menu – from drinks inspired by the Cosmic® Brownies Little Debbie® snack to Dirty Sodas and a trio of true Bombshells. Don’t wait to shoot your shot – these new cosmic crushes are part of the Scooter’s Coffee summer menu lineup for a limited time starting today, June 18, 2026.

New drinks inspired by a chocolatey Little Debbie® snack favorite are traveling through the cosmos to land at Scooter’s Coffee: The Cosmic® Brownies Latte and the Cosmic® Brownies Crème Cold Brew!

Mocha and cupcake flavors unite with either our bold espresso or smooth cold brew for a stellar nod to those heavenly little chocolate squares. Featuring either our cupcake cold foam or whipped cream, these drinks both feature mocha drizzle and cosmic gems.

“We set out on a mission to uncharted territory: Creating two unique drinks that capture both the flavor and galactic vibe of Cosmic Brownies. We’re proud to partner with Little Debbie to deliver two crave-worthy drinks worthy of the Cosmic Brownies name,” said Angela Dempsey, senior director of menu strategy at Scooter’s Coffee. “With each stellar sip, you’ll want to get your hands on these nostalgic snacks for yourself.”

Summer just took a refreshing turn with the new Dirty Sodas lineup available at Scooter’s Coffee for a limited time. Made with sweet cream and unexpected flavor combinations, the new Dirty Sodas lineup takes the old school soda fountain mentality and puts a modern dirty twist on flavors inspired by traditional sodas.

Each sip makes for a refreshingly delicious experience no matter which flavor you choose. Try all three of our limited-time dirty sodas including:

Molten Mallow Dirty Soda featuring our own Dr. Scoots with toasted marshmallow flavor and sweet cream with mallow drizzle.

featuring our own Dr. Scoots with toasted marshmallow flavor and sweet cream with mallow drizzle. Beach Bash Dirty Soda featuring our own Cola with white peach and pineapple flavors and sweet cream.

featuring our own Cola with white peach and pineapple flavors and sweet cream. Lime Oasis Dirty Soda featuring our own Mt. Mist with lime and coconut flavors and sweet cream.

Summer love is in the air with four hot new drinks that can only be described as Bombshells. With strawberry heart jellies swimming in a pool of strawberry and dragon fruit flavors, it’s hard not to fall in love with these refreshing drinks. The first Bombshell to enter the lineup is the Bombshell Red Bull Infusion, available iced or blended, and features strawberry and dragon fruit infused into Red Bull® Yellow Edition (Tropical).

Need the perfect refreshing summer drink without the energy kick? Say less. The Bombshell Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade take a classic summer drink and infuse it with strawberry and dragon fruit flavors for a taste of summer paradise. You’ll love the strawberry heart jellies mixed in for an extra boost of summer fun.

Matcha lovers, we have the perfect match for you, too. The Bombshell Matcha Latte is the ideal poolside companion starring our earthy and naturally sweet matcha with strawberry and dragon fruit flavors. Strawberry heart jellies pop in this bright green drink, making this bombshell a real showstopper.

A beloved chocolatey favorite is making a limited-time return to the Scooter’s Coffee menu: Our Double Chocolate Chip Muffin! This full-size muffin features rich chocolate pieces baked into a chocolate muffin and topped with chocolate chips. But hurry, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Need something hearty for a quick lunch or a savory snack? Look no further than our Bacon Cheddar Sliders featuring all beef patties with bacon crumbles and cheddar cheese served up hot and fresh on a soft pretzel bun.

Be our bestie and download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to earn Smiles toward free drinks and more every time you Scoot On Around® to your local Scooter’s Coffee location. We’ll share the love with new users by giving you a free medium drink after your first purchase using the app*.

Trademark Notice: Little Debbie® and Cosmic® are registered trademarks of McKee Foods Corporation and are used under license.

*New app users may receive a free medium drink after their first qualifying purchase; offer available through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Terms and conditions apply.

DOWNLOAD HERE: Media kit including high-resolution graphics and product photography, general Scooter’s Coffee video b-roll, fact sheet, and logo.

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About McKee Foods Corporation

McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about two billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,400 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake’s® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

About the Little Debbie Brand

McKee Foods’ Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you’ll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee has been known ever since for “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks…Amazingly Fast!®” Today, you can Scoot On Around® to more than 900 Scooter’s Coffee locations across 32 states. Guided by our core values of Integrity, LOVE, Humility, and Courage, we are committed to creating an amazing experience for each life we touch.

Customers love us for our signature Caramelicious® and other espresso and caffeinated drinks, Red Bull® Infusions, slow-steeped cold brew, kids options, fruit smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, breakfast options, and more — all served fast and friendly through our drive-thru kiosks and coffeehouses. Earn Smiles for each purchase to fuel your next Scooter’s Coffee run – because You Earned It!

For more information, download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app or visit us online at scooterscoffee.com, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, or X.

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