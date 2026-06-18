Aether Holdings Officially Launches Alphid™, Expanding Its Agentic AI Platform with Brokerage Connectivity Across More Than 30 Brokerage Firms

New feature integrates research, market intelligence, and portfolio analysis through brokerage platforms connectivity, serving over 400 million investors

NEW YORK, NY., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) ("Aether" or the "Company"), an emerging technology platform focused on AI-powered financial intelligence, today announced the official launch of Alphid.ai (“Alphid”), now enhanced with brokerage connectivity capabilities designed to simplify and accelerate investment research while delivering portfolio intelligence and personalized insights to investors.

"When we opened the waitlist last month, the demand for Alphid among individual investors was extremely strong," said Aryan Liaghat, Head of Product of Aether Holdings. "Today, we are thrilled to officially launch Alphid. The strong response reinforces our belief that demand is growing for agentic AI products that make investing smarter, faster, and more connected.”

Through secure integration, Alphid connects to more than 30 leading brokerage firms and financial platforms and is available to investors across platforms serving over 400 million users.

The addition of brokerage connectivity advances Alphid from a standalone research platform into a portfolio-aware investing intelligence solution. By integrating portfolio holdings and trading history with market data, news and AI-powered analysis into a single platform, Alphid delivers personalized insights tailored to each investor’s objectives, risk profile and trading behavior.

These tailored insights help users better understand their asset allocation, portfolio diversification, concentration and sector exposure, while also providing a clearer view of trading performance and trading patterns that may influence results.

“We believe the future of investing will be increasingly driven by AI-powered intelligence,” said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether Holdings. “By coordinating a team of specialized AI agents connected to an investor’s portfolio and trading activity, Alphid automates fundamental, technical, and risk analysis, transforming fragmented information into actionable investment intelligence."

Aether intends to continue expanding Alphid’s capabilities, including data integrations, portfolio intelligence features, and AI-driven workflows designed to help investors make more informed investment decisions.

More information about Alphid.ai is available at https://alphid.ai .

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.

Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.

With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://helloaether.com.



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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether Holdings Inc.'s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "seek", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "aim" or "may" and derivatives of such words or other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the launch of Alphid.ai within Aether Grid, the expansion of Aether's agentic AI capabilities and AI-enabled financial intelligence ecosystem, enhancements to its data analytics capabilities, strengthening of its market intelligence coverage, and Aether's business plans and goals as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to market acceptance and adoption of Alphid.ai and Aether Grid; (ii) risks related to Aether's ability to adequately market and monetize its products and services, including AI-driven platforms; (iii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial data analytics sectors; (iv) risks related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and enterprise customers, convert users to paying customers and otherwise commercialize its platforms; (vi) risks related to maintaining platform reliability, data accuracy, and cybersecurity; and (vii) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business in a rapidly evolving and competitive industry.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/#sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.