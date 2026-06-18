Cumberland Connect Partners with GOCare to Elevate Digital Customer Engagement and Modernize Communications

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced that Cumberland Connect, a fast-growing fiber broadband cooperative, has selected the GOCare Digital Experience Platform to modernize its member communications, automate outage notifications, and expand digital engagement for its subscriber base.

Cumberland Connect, the broadband subsidiary of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, delivers high-speed fiber broadband to communities in and around Clarksville, Tennessee. One of the fastest-growing broadband providers in the region, Cumberland Connect is adding hundreds of new members each month and is committed to delivering a seamless, digital-first experience that today’s subscribers expect. With an NPS score consistently above 80, Cumberland Connect has a strong foundation of member satisfaction—and selected GOCare to build on that advantage by opening new digital engagement channels, replacing manual outage communication workflows, and delivering proactive, automated communications at scale.

“Our members expect us to be easy to do business with, and that means meeting them on the digital channels they already use,” said Mark Cook, Broadband Division Manager at Cumberland Connect. “GOCare gives us the tools to deliver exceptional member experiences and streamline our operations with digital transformation and automation.”

Cumberland Connect is empowering its team and members by adopting GOCare’s integrated solutions, all seamlessly integrated with 7Sigma NOC360, Calix Cloud, and NISC iVue Connect. The GOCare products include:

GOCare OutageIQ - enhances the outage communication process with fully automated, real-time targeted SMS notifications and IVR intercept messages for impacted members, drawing on real-time outage and subscriber intelligence from 7Sigma NOC360. This increases trust and transparency while reducing call volumes.

GOCare Messenger - automates two-way SMS communications around appointment billing and account updates, reducing inbound calls and keeping members informed.

GOCare Connect - unifies web chat, SMS, email, and social media into a single agent interface, integrated with NISC and Calix Service Cloud, to deliver insights that accelerate customer resolution. GOCare’s AI features assist Cumberland Connect staff in responding to, characterizing, and scoring conversations.

GOCare Pulse - closes the loop by automating NPS® and CSAT surveys following key interactions, giving Cumberland Connect real-time visibility into member satisfaction and driving informed actions.

GOCare’s integration with the NISC billing system is proven and live across multiple broadband operators, including PTCI, Kalona Telephone, PVT, West Carolina, and Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative—eliminating integration risk and accelerating time to value for the Cumberland Connect deployment.

The partnership with Cumberland Connect further extends GOCare’s growing presence within the rural electric cooperative community. GOCare now supports broadband operations tied to Powell Valley Electric through its relationship with Scott County Telephone, as well as Upcountry Fiber, the broadband brand of Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, through its partnership with West Carolina. Cumberland Connect marks another step in GOCare’s expanding role as the digital experience platform of choice for electric cooperative-affiliated broadband providers.

“Electric cooperatives are becoming some of the most sophisticated broadband operators in the country, and Cumberland Connect is a clear example,” said Mike Roddy, CEO and Co-Founder of GOCare. “They're scaling fast without losing the member-centric model that defines a co-op, and they're investing in the systems to keep it that way — unified digital channels, automated communications, and feedback loops. Cumberland Connect is exactly the kind of operator GOCare was built to support.”

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks—including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms—empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare’s “For Operators, By Operators” ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry’s challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 35 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Cumberland Connect

Cumberland Connect is the broadband subsidiary of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, which is a member-owned cooperative based in Clarksville, Tennessee. Cumberland Connect delivers high-speed internet, voice, and related services to residential and business customers across its service footprint. Committed to connecting communities and providing exceptional member experiences, Cumberland Connect combines advanced fiber infrastructure with a community-first approach. For more information, visit cumberlandconnect.org.