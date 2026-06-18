StaffGarden by Ascend Learning Launched on the Workday Marketplace

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffGarden by Ascend Learning , a data-driven healthcare workforce development platform, announced it has launched on the Workday Marketplace. This milestone builds on a relationship that has supported healthcare organizations since 2021. More than 20 health systems are already using StaffGarden with Workday to layer workforce data with actionable clinical development insights.

As a Workday Partner, Ascend Learning, LLC builds on its existing Workday relationship, designed to allow HR data to flow directly into its purpose-built digital clinical ladder and competency management workflows through a secure, validated integration. This is built to support how healthcare organizations connect HR data with workforce development processes, aiming to provide leaders a single, up-to-date view of workforce data, along with helping foster greater confidence in the systems they rely on for onboarding, competency tracking, and workforce development.

As part of the Workday partner ecosystem, this Marketplace App continues to allow customers to:

Maintain accurate, up-to-date employee data across systems. Clinical ladder and competency workflows often sit outside core HR systems, creating duplicate work and inconsistencies. With Workday HR data syncing directly into these workflows, the system is designed to update employee information in near real-time and help minimize duplicative work.

Clinical ladder and competency workflows often sit outside core HR systems, creating duplicate work and inconsistencies. With Workday HR data syncing directly into these workflows, the system is designed to update employee information in near real-time and help minimize duplicative work. Help facilitate demographic reporting for site visits, accreditation, and compliance. With trusted HR data connected to workforce development workflows, leaders are positioned to access reporting to support operational and regulatory needs.

With trusted HR data connected to workforce development workflows, leaders are positioned to access reporting to support operational and regulatory needs. Support clinical ladder and competency programs with connected workforce data. Organizations can leverage the integration to help align HR data with workforce development workflows designed for healthcare environments to better support staff growth and readiness.





“Healthcare leaders are balancing increasing workforce complexity with the need for accurate, actionable insights,” said Ryan Reid, co-founder of StaffGarden at Ascend Learning. “We’ve worked alongside Workday customers for years, and this integration helps expand the partnership — as well as a shared focus on supporting organizations leading the way in clinical ladder and competency management transformation.”



StaffGarden by Ascend Learning’s integration with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) is a Design Approved Integration by Workday. Its use case, architecture, and data mapping are reviewed and validated by Workday for interoperability and risk reduction.



Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) is a unified system built to support organizations in making faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams.

More information on StaffGarden by Ascend Learning’s partnership with Workday can be found in the Workday Marketplace .

About StaffGarden

StaffGarden is a digital clinical ecosystem dedicated to empowering healthcare systems, uplifting clinical professionals, and improving patient care with clinical data management tools to track, manage, and enhance clinical excellence at scale. Learn more at www.staffgarden.com .

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com .