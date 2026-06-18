Quantum X Labs Launches Integrated Quantum Computing Program Combining Its Clinical Trials Data Analysis Quantum Algorithm and Its Quantum Error Correction Decoder

Strategic initiative to accelerate practical quantum computing through cross-platform execution to reach fault-tolerant performance optimization

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced the launch of a new integrated quantum computing program that combines the company’s proprietary quantum algorithms for clinical trial data analysis, as part of our CliniQuantum platform, with its advanced Quantum Error Correction (QECC) Decoder technology. The initiative is designed to maximize computational accuracy and reliability by using the company’s quantum algorithm across multiple quantum computing environments combined with its decoder in order to optimize a path toward scalable, fault-tolerant quantum applications.

Under the program, Quantum X Labs will execute its CliniQuantum platform, Quantum Algorithm (patent pending), on a variety of quantum computing platforms, including leading quantum processors and hybrid GPU–quantum computing systems. The objective is to evaluate and optimize both the algorithmic performance as well as the decoder capabilities across diverse computational environments while leveraging the unique strengths of each platform.

A key component of the initiative is the integration of Quantum X Labs’ proprietary QECC Decoder, which is designed to enhance error mitigation and support the achievement of the highest possible fault-tolerant output. By combining advanced algorithmic execution with sophisticated error correction techniques, the company aims to significantly improve computational fidelity and unlock greater practical utility from current and next-generation quantum systems.

“Quantum computing is entering a phase where performance alone is no longer sufficient; reliability and fault tolerance are becoming equally critical,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Quantum Technology Officer of Quantum X Labs. “The integration of our CliniQuantum platform with our QECC Decoder technology creates a powerful foundation for improving application execution on noisy quantum hardware while accelerating the path toward commercially viable quantum computing.”

Quantum X Labs has already initiated collaborations with several quantum computing companies and technology partners to support deployment and testing activities across multiple quantum infrastructures. The company expects to begin broader execution and validation phases in the coming months as part of its ongoing effort to demonstrate real-world quantum computational advantages.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs’ and its subsidiaries’ strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expectation to begin broader execution and validation phases in the coming months as part of its ongoing effort to demonstrate real-world quantum computational advantages. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com