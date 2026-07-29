Quantum X Labs Demonstrated a Complete End-to-End Quantum-Enabled Clinical Data Analysis Use Case by Using Real-World Clinical Information on a Quantum Computer Simulator

The demonstration shows the capability of running real world clinical data on quantum architecture and generating biologically relevant analytical insights

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced the successful demonstration of a complete quantum-enabled clinical data analysis use case.

The demonstration showcases the company's ability to process real clinical data through an integrated analytical workflow, preparation, quantum-enabled analysis, and generation of biologically and clinically interpretable insights. The workflow was executed using Quantum X's quantum simulation environment designed to emulate quantum computational processes relevant to the Company's analytical platform.

Quantum X’s proprietary algorithm platform, operated through its subsidiary, CliniQuantum and protected through the company's intellectual property portfolio and patent filings, is designed to enable quantum-enhanced sampling for continuous probability distributions relevant to advanced statistical analyses of clinical trial and biomedical datasets.

The completed End-to-End clinical data analysis demonstrates the platform's ability to take clinical grade data through the full lifecycle of its platform, from secure ingestion and preparation, through quantum based analytical processing, and back to domain relevant interpretability, within a single, integrated framework.

This milestone confirms that the platform can support a complete analytical workflow designed to handle complex, high dimensional biomedical data and apply quantum inspired and quantum enabled methods to uncover non obvious structure, while maintaining alignment with downstream scientific interpretation requirements.

“This milestone demonstrates that our platform is not conceptual, it is operational,” said Dr. Tidhar Turgeman, head of clinical trials data analysis at Quantum X. “We have shown that clinical data can be processed end to end within our system, enabling quantum enabled analytics while preserving the ability to interpret results in a meaningful scientific context.”

Building on this achievement, Quantum X plans to expand the scale of supported datasets, further optimize its quantum algorithms, and conduct performance studies aimed at quantifying the value of quantum computing technologies for clinical research, clinical trial analytics, and precision medicine applications.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs’ and its subsidiaries’ strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how it plans to expand the scale of supported datasets, further optimize its quantum algorithms, and conduct performance studies aimed at quantifying the value of quantum computing technologies for clinical research, clinical trial analytics, and precision medicine applications. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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