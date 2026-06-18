SBA Celebrates Success of Detroit Supplier Matchmaking Expo

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the results of its 2026 Detroit Supplier Matchmaking Expo, held earlier this month alongside General Motors in Detroit, Michigan. The Expo was designed to advance the Made in America agenda by helping large producers connect with small domestic suppliers – enabling companies to build domestic supply chains, create local jobs, and restore American industrial dominance. More than 600 small business suppliers participated, along with over three dozen large industrial buyers, including companies and agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Department of War, NASA, Ford Motor Company, Google, Honeywell, Toyota, and Siemens.

“The SBA is helping deliver on President Trump’s commitment to rebuild American industry by connecting small manufacturers directly with federal buyers and large companies that are leveraging the fair trade agenda to reshore their supply chains,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “With nearly half of the 600 participants expecting more than $250,000 in new business thanks to our one-day event in Detroit, it’s clear that the Supplier Matchmaking Expo series is filling a real need by giving buyers direct access to the local small suppliers they need to expand production and rebuild American industry.”

The Expo took place on May 5, 2026 at the MotorCity Casino, providing an opportunity for local suppliers to meet large companies seeking services and products to expand their productive capacity. Participants took part in both the expo floor exhibits and one-on-one matchmaking sessions with prospective buyers, with 140 small businesses already successfully “matching” with a large company to provide services.

Post-event survey results demonstrated strong outcomes for participating businesses:

82% of participants reported being satisfied or very satisfied with the Expo’s effectiveness in facilitating procurement networking.

of participants reported being satisfied or very satisfied with the Expo’s effectiveness in facilitating procurement networking. 84% said they would likely or very likely recommend the Supplier Matchmaking Expo series to a colleague.

said they would likely or very likely recommend the Supplier Matchmaking Expo series to a colleague. 48% of respondents expect to generate more than $250,000 in business opportunities over the next 12 months as a result of their participation.

of respondents expect to generate more than $250,000 in business opportunities over the next 12 months as a result of their participation. 16% anticipate generating more than $1 million in business opportunities, including 7% who expect more than $5 million in future deals.

Participants praised the quality of the matchmaking sessions and the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with buyers, procurement professionals, and SBA staff.

“This was a great event; very glad I was able to attend. I met with seven different buyers for one-on-one matchmaking sessions and each was a valuable session.”

“We did appreciate the opportunity to meet with government entities that we would not otherwise have gotten to meet with.”

“I learned a lot about what’s available from the SBA.”

Many participants expressed enthusiasm for future Supplier Matchmaking Expos and encouraged the SBA to continue expanding the program.

“Have more of them.”

“It was perfect, I’d say make it longer. Three-day expo.”

“I truly love the event, looking to do something in my state, this was great.”

The Detroit Expo builds on the success of the SBA’s inaugural Supplier Matchmaking Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina and reinforces the agency’s commitment to supporting American manufacturing and domestic sourcing. In support of the Made in America agenda, the agency waived loan fees for small manufacturers in Fiscal Year 2026 and established the first-ever loan program dedicated to American manufacturers. The SBA also introduced a 90% Made in America Loan Guarantee and launched its Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, a free tool designed to connect small businesses with a database of more than one million domestic suppliers and producers.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.