Upwave and MNTN Expand Partnership to Scale Brand Outcomes on Connected TV

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , the Brand Outcomes Measurement Platform, today announced a deepened partnership with MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), including an integration that makes it easier for MNTN advertisers to measure and optimize Brand Lift for their Connected TV (CTV) campaigns. The integration gives marketers faster access to insights on how their MNTN Performance TV campaigns drive awareness, consideration, and other key brand metrics.

As part of the partnership, Upwave’s measurement capabilities are now seamlessly connected to the MNTN platform, creating a streamlined path from campaign activation to insight. Advertisers can initiate Brand Outcomes measurement through a simple, click-to-measure experience within MNTN, enabling quick setup and rapid access to results.

This expanded integration makes Brand Outcomes measurement more accessible and actionable. By simplifying setup and enabling a more self-serve experience, the partnership allows more advertisers to consistently measure and optimize brand impact.

Upwave Proves Consistent Brand Lift with MNTN

Across nearly 50 MNTN campaigns representing more than 1 billion impressions, 94% generated positive lift in at least one brand KPI and 85% outperformed Upwave Norms.

Measured campaigns delivered average lifts of:

+1.7% Aided Awareness

+1.5% Ad Recall

+1.1% Consideration

+0.7% Favorability

These results underscore Performance TV's ability to drive measurable brand impact when paired with modern measurement tools.

Meeting Growing Demand for Brand Measurement in CTV

As more advertisers use Connected TV to build brands, understanding campaign impact has become increasingly important. Upwave helps marketers identify which audiences, creatives, and strategies are driving results, delivering insights quickly enough to inform optimization during a live campaign rather than after it ends. By contrast, traditional brand studies often deliver results weeks later, leaving little opportunity to apply those insights during the campaign itself.

“Marketers are increasingly looking to understand not just delivery, but impact. This integration makes Brand Outcomes measurement a seamless part of MNTN’s workflow, so teams can quickly see what’s working and optimize with confidence,” said Chris Kelly, CEO and Founder, Upwave.

“Television is one of the most powerful channels for a brand to activate, but the outcomes need to be visible while campaigns are still running,” said Mark Douglas, CEO of MNTN. “By bringing Upwave directly into MNTN, we're making it easier for advertisers to understand what's working and optimize toward stronger results in real time.”

About Upwave

Upwave is the Brand Outcomes Measurement Platform. The only company entirely focused on measuring and optimizing brand lift driven by advertising, the world’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media partners trust Upwave’s robust, AI-driven, SaaS platform. Upwave brings science to top-of-funnel, providing real-time, top-of-funnel measurement for CTV, Digital, Retail Media, Social, Streaming Audio, Linear, and Addressable. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com .

About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC’s Best in Business Issue. For more information, please visit https://mntn.com .