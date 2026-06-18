OpenVault Launches Vantage Fiber; Brings AI-Powered PNM To PON

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenVault is bringing its technological leadership in AI-powered proactive network maintenance solutions to optical networks with the introduction of its Vantage Fiber proactive PON service assurance solution for broadband providers.

Vantage Fiber builds on the success of Vantage PNM to transform fiber network management through proactive service assurance. Targeted specifically to providers’ needs, Vantage Fiber harnesses automation to enable Fiber providers to detect and resolve network issues before they impact subscribers – ultimately leading to better service quality, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Like all other elements of OpenVault’s award-winning Vantage suite, Vantage Fiber streamlines manual processes and multiple data silos into a single pane of glass. The solution includes continuous, automated monitoring, advanced diagnostics and a unified, real-time view of network health that amplifies the effectiveness of installation, maintenance and customer care teams and improves metrics on which operational and leadership teams are evaluated.

Using Vantage Fiber, teams can expedite:

Detection of optical degradation, rogue ONTs, and correlation groups via automated sweeps;

Diagnosis of issues with near instantaneous views of unified health scores and alarm histories across OLTs, PON posts and ONTs.

Dispatch of teams rapidly and accurately thanks to geo-located impairments and smart work order creation.





“Our OpenVault Broadband Insights reports have shown that availability of fiber is dramatically increasing broadband consumption, especially in the AI era,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault. “Vantage Fiber leverages OpenVault’s proven expertise in proactive network maintenance to enable providers of Fiber and hybrid Fiber/DOCSIS networks to meet heightened consumer needs and expectations.”

Unlike piecemeal tools, Vantage Fiber is a complete solution that consolidates into a single platform the key capabilities teams require to optimize network performance, including: dashboards and key performance indicators (KPIs); geolocation and mapping; PNM and diagnostics; and alarms and automation.

The solution reduces costs and improves success for every layer of the provider’s organizational structure by:

Replacing costly and slow physical sweeps with continuous virtual monitoring for earliest-possible detection and prioritization of faults.

Validating install quality with birth certificates and mobile app access to reduce callbacks and improve first-pass fix rates.

Providing customer care with AI-powered root cause analysis and unified views to speed issue resolution and reduce escalations.

Delivering comprehensive KPIs and network health scores to guide data-driven decisions and make the most of operational expenditures.



OpenVault announced earlier this year significant success in the field for Vantage PNM, Vantage Fiber’s DOCSIS network sibling. Notable achievements included: reduction of critical modem alerts by 15%; an increase of first-time fix rates to more than 70%; early detection of upstream degradation and prediction of a 35% likelihood of imminent service impact; and 22% faster onsite resolution and 50% fewer repeat visits, resulting in dramatic reductions in truck rolls.

To learn more about Vantage Fiber or to schedule a demonstration, providers can contact OpenVault at sales@openvault.com.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of network-agnostic broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies’ award-winning solutions, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the data collected from broadband networks to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage and network health. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions that dramatically improve subscribers’ Quality of Experience, providing operators with tremendous value through software while avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.