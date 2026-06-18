Redodo Launches Prime Day LiFePO4 Battery Deals and Introduces New Flagship 12V 120Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Battery

SAN ANTONIO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Prime Day 2026 approaches, Redodo, a leading provider of LiFePO4 battery solutions for off-grid and outdoor applications, announces the Prime Day Big Sale event. From June 8 through July 3, customers can save up to 58% on its most popular battery products.

At the same time, Redodo introduces its new flagship 12V 120Ah Bluetooth Group 24 battery, engineered to deliver higher capacity in a compact footprint, further expanding its product lineup for space-saving, high-performance energy storage needs.





A New Generation of Compact Power: 12V 120Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Battery

To meet the growing demand for compact, high-capacity power solutions, Redodo is introducing the new 12V 120Ah Group 24 Bluetooth LiFePO4 battery during the Prime Day.

The new battery is Redodo’s flagship upgrade, engineered to deliver longer runtime in a more compact and lightweight design. With 1536Wh of high-capacity energy, it provides extended power for RV trips, camper vans, bass boats, and fishing adventures. A single Group 24 compact battery can support up to 3 days of fishing needs, making it an ideal choice for users who want reliable energy without adding extra weight.

With smart Bluetooth monitoring, users can easily track real-time battery status through the mobile app, including voltage, state of charge, and performance data. The system also supports OTA updates, enabling continuous performance optimization and feature upgrades without replacing hardware. These smart features eliminate power anxiety on the road, delivering a truly worry-free experience.





The new Group 24 battery is now available for pre-order at $329.99. Don’t miss the chance to be among the first to experience Redodo’s latest flagship upgrade—the first 10 customers will receive exclusive free gifts!

Redodo Prime Day Battery Deals with Up to 58% Saving

The highly anticipated Prime Day Big Sale will last four days (June 23–June 26). During this period, all Redodo battery products will be offered at the best prices on the official site, with discounts of up to 58% OFF and a 30-day price guarantee. Customers who spend over $1,000 will also have a chance to receive exclusive gifts, including camping lamps, 12V 12Ah batteries, and monitors.

For customers who want to save early or may miss the main Prime Day Sale, Redodo is also offering an Early Access Sale as well as a Final Sale. During the Early Prime Day Sale (June 8–June 22) and the Final Sale (June 26–July 3), customers who subscribe to the newsletter or join the membership program can enjoy an additional 8% OFF on their first order. In addition, they will gain access to limited-time flash deals on best-selling products for stacking savings.

Running from RV camping and marine fishing to golf cart power and home backup systems, the Redodo Prime Day Sale delivers a full range of reliable lithium power solutions designed for long-lasting performance and real-world off-grid use.

Best Prime Day Deals on RV & Camper Batteries

For RV owners and campers seeking reliable off-grid energy, Redodo is offering deep discounts on its most in-demand lithium battery models:

12V 165Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Battery — $349.99 (Regular $399.99)

— $349.99 (Regular $399.99) 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Battery — $659.99 (Regular $689.99)

— $659.99 (Regular $689.99) 12V 100Ah Group 24/31 Bluetooth Battery — $229.99 (Regular $269.99)

— $229.99 (Regular $269.99) 12V 100Ah Ultra-Mini Blueooth Battery — $235.99 (Regular $279.99)

— $235.99 (Regular $279.99) 12V 100Ah Basic Lithium Battery — $207.99 (Regular $249.99)

— $207.99 (Regular $249.99) 12V 50Ah LiFePO4 Battery — $149.99 (Regular $179.99)





Best Prime Day Deals on Marine & Trolling Motor Batteries

Redodo’s marine lithium battery lineup delivers reliable power for trolling motors, fish finders, and onboard electronics, ideal for extended fishing trips and competitive use.

12V 100Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery — $199.99 (Regular $259.99)

— $199.99 (Regular $259.99) 12V 100Ah Group 27 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery — $309.99 (Regular $389.99)

— $309.99 (Regular $389.99) 12V 165Ah Group 31 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery — $449.99 (Regular $529.99)

— $449.99 (Regular $529.99) 24V 50Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery — $279.99 (Regular $299.99)

— $279.99 (Regular $299.99) 36V 50Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery — $339.99 (Regular $369.99)

— $339.99 (Regular $369.99) 16V 30Ah Fish Finder Battery — $139.99 (Regular $189.99)





Best Prime Day Deals on Golf Cart Power Upgrade

For golf cart owners looking to upgrade performance and reduce maintenance costs, Redodo's 48V golf cart batteries is offering limited-time savings:

48V 100Ah Lithium Golf Cart Bluetooth Battery — $859.99 (Regular $929.99)

— $859.99 (Regular $929.99) 48V 100Ah Golf Cart Lithium Conversion Kit — $1,059.99 (Regular $1,149.99)









Best Prime Day Deals on Solar & Home Backup Power

Redodo’s high-capacity lithium batteries provide scalable solutions for residential solar systems and emergency backup power, supporting off-grid cabins, solar-powered homes, and backup systems for emergency outages.

12V 300Ah Lithium Battery — $499.99 (Regular $519.99)

— $499.99 (Regular $519.99) 12V 200Ah Plus Lithium Battery — $409.99 (Regular $449.99)

— $409.99 (Regular $449.99) 12V 410Ah Lithium Battery — $829.99 (Regular $929.99)

— $829.99 (Regular $929.99) 24V 100Ah Lithium Battery — $429.99 (Regular $469.99)

— $429.99 (Regular $469.99) 24V 200Ah Lithium Battery — $799.99 (Regular $889.99)

— $799.99 (Regular $889.99) 48V 100Ah Lithium Solar Bluetooth Battery — $859.99 (Regular $929.99)





Visit Redodo’s official website and Prime Day Sale page to explore more discount details, compare product specifications, and access limited-time promotional pricing. Early shopping is recommended due to limited inventory and high seasonal demand.

About Redodo

Redodo is a leading LiFePO4 battery brand dedicated to delivering high-performance energy solutions for those who embrace freedom and the spirit of outdoor adventure. It specializes in high-performance LiFePO4 solutions designed for RV, marine, solar, golf cart, and off-grid energy systems. With premium-grade lithium cells, ultra-stable performance, and advanced BMS technology, Redodo has become a trusted choice for over 1.3 million users in 30+ countries.





Learn More

Website: https://www.redodopower.com/

Contact: Marketing@redodopower.com

Contact Person: Yvonne, JO

Subscribe:

https://www.facebook.com/redodopower/

https://www.instagram.com/redodopower/

https://www.youtube.com/@Redodopower

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9941e08-6fd3-478c-9935-8c8333f49e47

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d96db77-5b64-47da-b90c-0c9224a663b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ee6105a-181c-4c4b-b7e6-04948cd47cd0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b221477-bdf1-49c3-8a1f-a9dc46c2fac7