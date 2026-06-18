Wearable Devices Founder to Present “How Brain-Computer Interface is Removing the Friction from AR and AI Interaction” at AWE USA 2026

Guy Wagner, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Wearable Devices, will present the session on June 18, 2026, from 1:40 PM to 2:05 p.m. PT in Promenade Room 104B as part of the XR Enablement track at AWE USA 2026

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) ("Wearable Devices" or the "Company"), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearable devices, today announced that Guy Wagner, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Wearable Devices, will deliver a keynote session, titled "How BCI is Removing the Friction from AR and AI Interaction" at AWE USA 2026 taking place in Long Beach, California.

Human intention and inter-human communication are rich and high-dimensional. In contrast, human-Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) interaction is mostly limited to text and speech, loses valuable contextual data, and thus becomes locked in a continuous, frustrating prompt-check-correct cycle, unable to adapt to human context or understand real intent. This growing gap between human intent and machine understanding is one of the central challenges facing the next era of spatial computing.

The keynote session will explore how brain–computer interface technology and specifically wrist-worn neural sensing, together with other biosignals, such as Inertial Measurement Unit and Photoplethysmography data, can help reduce this gap, shifting interfaces from discrete commands toward a continuous alignment loop between people and intelligent systems.

"As AI and Augmented Reality (“AR”) systems become more capable, the interface remains the bottleneck, limiting the richness of human intention to textual prompts, commands, and gestures," said Mr. Wagner. "By combining wrist-worn neural sensing with physiological context and real-time AR feedback, intent-based motionless interaction can help systems understand users faster and may enable AI agents to adapt to humans and read their intentions between the lines."

The keynote session is based on Wearable Devices' white paper, "From Intention to Action: How Brain-Computer Interfaces Are Removing Friction from AI & AR Interaction," which will be released after the talk.

The session will take place on June 18, 2026, from 1:40 PM to 2:05 p.m. PT in Promenade Room 104B as part of the XR Enablement track at AWE USA 2026.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.



Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.



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Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il