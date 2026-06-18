Xometry Expands Injection Molding Platform with a Wider Selection of Materials, On-Demand Expert Access and One-Click Reordering

Xometry's expanded materials catalog now supports auto-quoting for glass-filled Nylon, PBT, PC-PBT, PLA, PPE-PS, and PSU

Xometry's free on-demand DFM consultations can now be scheduled on the platform, connecting customers with manufacturing experts

Xometry’s new one-click reordering automatically routes injection molded parts to the original supplier



NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced a series of new capabilities for injection molding customers that deliver enhanced accuracy, design confidence, and speed across the ordering process.

Injection molding powers high-volume production across industries including automotive, medical, pharmaceutical, aerospace, defense, and data centers. Customers increasingly need procurement tools that match the speed and repeatability of the process itself.

Expanded Materials and Finishes

Xometry has expanded its auto-quotable injection molding materials catalog to include glass-filled Nylon, PBT, PC-PBT, PLA, PPE-PS, and PSU. Xometry's process-recommendation intelligence routes mold-suited parts to injection molding automatically, ensuring customers are guided to the right process every time.

Free On-Demand Expert Consultation

Xometry's dedicated manufacturing experts are available to support customers from first quote through final delivery, and customers can now schedule Design for Manufacturability (DFM) consultations on the platform. This capability delivers design-stage feedback that helps customers catch issues early, reduce revision cycles, and avoid costly changes once tooling is in place.

One-Click Reordering

To make reordering simple and seamless, Xometry has launched self-serve reordering for injection molded parts. With a single click, customers can generate a new quote that automatically carries forward all part configurations, specifications, and files from the original order. Customers specify the quantity they need and Xometry handles the rest, routing the order directly to the supplier already holding the tool, ensuring production consistency, eliminating handoff risk, and preserving contract pricing from prior runs. Customers can also use the reorder function to adjust quantities or change materials.

“Injection molding is one of the most proven processes in manufacturing, but the procurement experience hasn't kept pace with how engineers and sourcing teams actually work today. Xometry is closing that gap. Our latest capabilities are about removing friction, whether that's getting expert eyes on a design before it goes to production or reordering a proven part. That's what Xometry's platform is built for: removing the barriers between great ideas and finished parts,” said Vaidy Raghavan, Chief Technology Officer at Xometry .

Learn more at Xometry.com.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com