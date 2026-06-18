Allsup Supports Cancer And Careers’ Free 16th Annual National Conference On Work & Cancer

Belleville, Illinois, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is proud to sponsor Cancer and Careers’ 16th Annual National Conference on Work & Cancer, scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2026, 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 2.1 million new cancer cases are projected in the U.S. in 2026, and the National Cancer Institute estimates 18.6 million cancer survivors are living in the U.S. As the number of survivors grows, so does the need for resources that help individuals manage work and career alongside diagnosis and treatment.

Cancer and Careers’ free virtual conference brings together cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, employers, HR professionals and advocates to explore the complexities of balancing treatment, recovery and employment. The event is hosted via Zoom with real-time closed captioning available for all sessions. Continuing education credits (CEs), continuing nursing education credits (CNEs) and professional development credits (PDCs) are available for participating nurses, social workers and HR professionals.

“At Allsup, we recognize that individuals facing cancer often experience significant financial and career-related concerns,” said Terry J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “By supporting Cancer and Careers, we help expand access to trusted employment-focused education and resources. Allsup also provides SSDI representation and return-to-work services, including participation in the Social Security Administration’s Ticket to Work Program.”

Expert-Led Sessions Address Workplace Challenges for Cancer Survivors

The daylong program features expert-led discussions on topics including:

Balancing treatment and work, including disclosure decisions, managing side effects and communication strategies.

Job search strategies, including resume tools, networking, virtual interviewing and job search considerations during or after treatment.

Communicating effectively in the workplace after a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Registration is free and required per individual. To register, visit CancerAndCareers.org.

Learn More About SSDI Benefits and Related Support

With more than 42 years of experience, Allsup has helped more than 425,000 individuals with serious health conditions secure SSDI benefits when they are unable to work.

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing an appeal after a denial or checking eligibility, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

Individuals who are already receiving SSDI benefits can contact Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network and subsidiary of Allsup LLC, for free assistance through the Ticket to Work Program.

Visit allsupemploymentservices.com or call (866) 540-5105.

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Cancer and Careers empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace by providing expert advice, interactive tools and educational events. Cancer and Careers supports more than 600,000 people annually through online resources, print materials and live programs.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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