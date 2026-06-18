Leverate Enhances Its AI Investments Assistant with WNSTN AI Following a Strict Competitive Product Review

Wilmington, United States, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverate, a global leader in white-label technology for financial institutions, CFD brokers and prop firms, and WNSTN, a provider of compliant AI solutions for financial institutions and brokerages, today announced that Leverate has selected WNSTN AI to enhance its recently launched AI Investments Assistant with a broker-focused conversational intelligence and engagement layer.

The announcement follows Leverate's launch of an intelligent AI assistant embedded inside its trading platform, giving traders a natural-language way to explore market insights and giving brokers new visibility into trader interests, questions, and engagement patterns. WNSTN will add to that roadmap by bringing customizable, white-label AI engagement technology designed specifically for brokers that want to improve platform stickiness, session depth, and client retention without moving traders outside the trading environment.

As Leverate continues to lead its broader AI innovation roadmap, WNSTN's role is to enhance capabilities by adding a flexible intelligence and engagement layer that allows brokerages to deliver branded AI experiences, understand client intent, and turn trader conversations into actionable business insight.

"AI is fast becoming a core layer of the modern brokerage experience, but it has to be practical, embedded, and measurable," said Ran Strauss, CEO of Leverate. "When we launched the AI Investments Assistant, our goal was not simply to add a chatbot to a trading platform. It was to give brokers a practical AI layer that improves the trader experience and produces meaningful business intelligence. WNSTN stood out as the clear choice for advancing our AI vision. Its broker-ready platform combines intelligent personalization, powerful engagement capabilities, and real-time business insights, enabling brokers to build stronger client relationships, increase platform stickiness, and drive measurable growth."

WNSTN's technology is designed to help financial platforms deliver AI-powered engagement across client journeys, combining conversational intelligence, financial market context, personalization, real-time analytics, and governance tools. Its solutions are built for brokerages and financial institutions seeking to deploy AI securely, under their own brand, and at scale.

"We are proud that Leverate selected WNSTN after a competitive review and that our technology will enhance an AI solution already positioned at the center of the broker platform," said Roy Michaeli, Co-Founder and CEO of WNSTN. "The winning approach in this market is to understand clients' needs and offer trusted cooperation in building AI together. Brokers need AI that is embedded in the trading journey, tailored to their brand, multilingual, compliant, and connected to commercial outcomes such as engagement, retention, and client understanding."

By integrating WNSTN's broker-focused AI layer into Leverate's ecosystem, broker clients can give traders immediate access to market insights, deeper technical analysis, contextual data, and educational explanations while giving brokers a clearer view of what clients are asking, researching, and reacting to in real time.

Together, the companies said the collaboration reflects a shared view that AI in brokerage must be more than content delivery. It must be embedded, branded, measurable, and connected to the workflows that matter most to brokers and traders.

Key WNSTN-enhanced capabilities within Leverate's AI Investments Assistant include:

Embedded AI chat inside the trading platform

Traders can access conversational market insights directly from the trading screen without switching apps or disrupting their workflow.

Real-time market insights and data visualization

Responses can include financial context, live charts, data tables, and easy-to-understand market breakdowns.

Broker-grade customization and white-label deployment

The assistant can be delivered under the broker's own brand, aligned with Leverate's white-label platform model and customized to each brokerage's engagement strategy.

Client-intent intelligence and engagement analytics

Brokerages can gain visibility into trader interests, frequently asked questions, searched instruments, and engagement patterns, helping teams personalize outreach and improve platform stickiness.

Multilingual trader support

The assistant can support traders across markets and regions through built-in language capabilities.

Compliance-aware AI infrastructure

WNSTN's financial-services AI layer is designed with governance, guardrails, and oversight for regulated environments.

About Leverate

Leverate is a leading force in fintech innovation, dedicated to empowering financial institutions, CFD brokers, and prop firms with technology that drives growth, efficiency, and success. With more than 19 years of experience and broker clients worldwide, Leverate provides a complete ecosystem spanning trading platforms, CRM, liquidity, broker operations, and trader engagement tools, helping financial firms launch, operate, and scale with confidence.

About WNSTN

WNSTN provides compliant AI solutions for financial institutions, brokerages, and capital markets firms. Built with layered compliance controls, multi-agent financial intelligence, enterprise-grade security, and white-label deployment capabilities, WNSTN enables institutions to deliver real-time AI experiences across client engagement, service automation, market intelligence, and internal analytics workflows.





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