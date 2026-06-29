WNSTN Joins Google Cloud Marketplace with Enterprise API to Power Compliant AI for Financial Institutions

New York, United States, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WNSTN.ai, the compliance-first AI infrastructure platform for financial services, today announced it has joined Google Cloud Marketplace, alongside the launch of its robust enterprise API integration. The new integration enables brokerages and regulated financial institutions to deploy AI-powered personalization, investment ideas, and explainable insights directly within their digital platforms while significantly reducing time-to-delivery.

Purpose-built for regulated financial environments, WNSTN helps institutions accelerate AI adoption while maintaining strict compliance, auditability, transparency, and governance standards. Available now as a turnkey solution through the Google Cloud ecosystem, WNSTN’s API integration expands the company’s ability to deliver scalable, enterprise-grade AI experiences through secure, interoperable workflows.

“Financial institutions should not have to choose between innovation and compliance,” said Roy Michaeli, CEO of WNSTN. “Our expanded collaboration with Google Cloud and new enterprise API integration strengthens our ability to help firms deliver intelligent, personalized client experiences while maintaining regulatory controls, explainability, and audit-ready governance from day one.” “Bringing WNSTN to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company’s compliance-first AI layer on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “WNSTN can now securely scale and support customers using its platform to deliver personalized insights and analysis within their digital platforms.”

By joining Google Cloud Marketplace and launching its new API integration, WNSTN aims to enhance interoperability and scalability for enterprise deployments, enabling financial institutions to securely orchestrate AI-driven experiences across client engagement, workflows, onboarding, financial education, and trading interactions.

For large institutional players seeking to build compliant AI solutions for investors in capital markets, WNSTN provides a faster path to deployment without requiring institutions to build compliance, personalization, and AI orchestration infrastructure from scratch.

As demand for AI in financial services accelerates, WNSTN is positioned as the trusted infrastructure layer for institutions seeking to modernize digital investor experiences without compromising regulatory integrity.

About WNSTN

WNSTN.ai is a compliance-first AI layer for brokerages and financial institutions, enabling real-time personalization, next-best actions, and explainable insights across digital platforms. Built specifically for regulated financial environments, WNSTN combines multi-agent financial intelligence, regulatory controls, layered compliance oversight, and enterprise-grade security to deliver AI experiences that are transparent, audit-ready, and production-safe.

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